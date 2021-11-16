Marine Robotics Startup Planys Raises Additional Pre-Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Deeptech startup Planys Technologies, which provides cutting-edge technologies for infrastructure asset integrity monitoring, announced it has raised $1.6 million as part of its ongoing pre-Series A funding.

The round saw participation from global investor network Keiretsu Forum, LetsVenture, Shell, existing investors such as ONGC Startup Fund, Ranjan Pai’s MEMG Family Office, Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder, Infosys alongside early seed investors from Keiretsu Forum. Planys Technologies had earlier raised its pre-Series A round of $2 million in 2018, said a statement.

The company will utilize the funds to scale their operations internationally, to boost R&D and for new product development in software assisted underwater asset management.

Commenting on the fundraise, Tanuj Jhunjhunwala, co-founder and CEO of Planys, said in the statement, “Planys is driven by research and focuses on customers’ experience. We cater to very traditional industries that own large scale assets worth trillions of dollars and can be difficult to monitor consistently. They require digital solutions to increase operational efficiency and detect defects in a timely manner. Our data analytics and digital reporting platform in particular combined with our underwater robotics and NDT expertise, is a game-changer.”

Planys is working with Shell on digital transformations for marine assets as part of the Shell E4 cohort using robotics, NDT, and data.