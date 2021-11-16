Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
The UN Gave Elon Musk a $6.6 Billion Plan for Him to Personally Solve World Hunger. Will He Bite?

According to the United Nation's World Food Program, 2% of Elon Musk's wealth is key to solving world hunger.

By
Elon Musk is not one to shy away from conflict on Twitter, firing shots at people like Jeff Bezos and Bernie Sanders.

Bill Pugliano | Getty Images

His long list of Twitter feuds also includes one with the United Nations' World Food Program (WFP). Last month, WFP director David Beasley told CNN that 2% ($6 billion) of Elon Musk's wealth could help solve world hunger.

"$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don't reach them. It's not complicated," he said.

Musk fired back, challenging the WFP to describe exactly how it would accomplish that.

The WFP took on the challenge, and released a complete breakdown of how it would spend the $6.6 billion needed to solve world hunger.

Beasley made sure to tweet at Musk after the report was released, saying the WFP is prepared to talk with him about the plan.

According to the plan, $6.6 billion would feed 42 million people for one year and avoid the risk of famine. $3.5 billion would be spent for food and its delivery, $2 billion would be for cash and food vouchers and the rest would be used for operational costs. 

"The US$6.6 billion required would help those in most need in the following way: one meal a day, the basic needed to survive – costing US$0.43 per person per day, averaged out across the 43 countries," the WFP stated in its plan.

