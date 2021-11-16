What is Solomon Syndrome and why does it affect Generation Z the most?

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Introversion and confinement are factors that increase Solomon Syndrome in generation Z , said Joana Elizabeth Salinas , a pedagogue specializing in work environments who warned about the “unimagined” consequences of COVID-19 .

Depositphotos.com

The also co-creator of the Empareja2 podcast said that the population born between 2000 and 2015 is more likely not to try to stand out, dissent differently from a group or innovate "for fear of rejection."

The syndromes, according to Salinas, is a group of symptoms or phenomena that characterize a pathology and in this case it is associated with the effects derived from COVID-19 that will leave severe psychological sequelae in children and adolescents.

"It does not mean that the syndrome only affects a specific population, such as the generation indicated, but there is a greater risk of causing havoc in that generational cohort," said the occupational health specialist.

People with Solomon Syndrome often have low self-esteem or personal confidence issues, requiring continued outside approval to function on a day-to-day basis, so their decisions are based on the opinion of others. "They refuse to leave the herd to be able to belong to a group, so they are more manipulable and influenced," said the expert.

Solomon syndrome is also characterized by a fear of standing out. The person avoids being successful, dissenting or standing out with the sole desire to "be like everyone else," said Salinas and warned that those who suffer from this syndrome have high social anxiety in group situations in which they feel evaluated or judged, or when they feel anxiety for fear of the judgment that the other person has on her.

Likewise, the pedagogue assured that other characteristics of Solomon Syndrome are low self-esteem and a tendency to underestimate, difficulty in making decisions, emotional dependence and high sensitivity to criticism from others.

"Loneliness and social confinement restrict face-to-face interactions and deep conversations and play that result in the reinforcement of our skills, self-esteem and self-concept," said Salinas.

Likewise, Salinas assured that the confinement derived from COVID-19 significantly limited the feedback from significant people around us, the interpretation of successes and failures, their own capacities and limitations, social comparison, attributions to their own behavior, criteria aesthetics that govern the social environment and even early experiences within the family.

How to "cure" of Solomon Syndrome?

Image: Depositphotos.com

For Salinas, "curing" this syndrome implies strengthening self-esteem and this leads to six actions:

Live consciously. It involves being thoughtful and knowing ourselves deeply. It means acknowledging our weaknesses, but also our values. Accept yourself. It is impossible for us to be able to love ourselves if we do not accept ourselves completely, with our strengths and weaknesses. Self-responsibility. It means stopping blaming others, taking charge of life, and concentrating on achieving our goals. Self-affirmation. It is to respect our needs, values and dreams, looking for alternative behaviors that are congruent with what we think, feel and want. Live with purpose. We understand that our happiness and decisions are not at the mercy of chance or other people but depend on ourselves Personal integrity. It is the integration of beliefs, values and ideals with our way of acting.

"Not working the syndrome predicts poor school and work performance, effective socialization problems and pathological conformism," said Salinas.