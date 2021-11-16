New Strong Sell Stocks for November 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

Alexander's, Inc. ALX is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI is the owner and operator of casual dining restaurants across the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

CSW Industrials, Inc. CSWI is a manufacturer and seller of coatings, sealants, adhesives, and specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.3% downward over the last 30 days.

EnerSys ENS is a provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. FRGI is the owner, operator, and franchisor of fast-casual restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 75% downward over the last 30 days.

