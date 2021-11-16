New Strong Buy Stocks for November 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL: This designer, developer, and supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

The Buckle, Inc. BKE: This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This real estate services firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This owner and operator of retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.8% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Corporation MRBK: This holding company for Meridian Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

