Can Hancock Whitney (HWC) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Investors might want to bet on Hancock Whitney (HWC), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

- Zacks

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this holding company of Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Hancock Whitney, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $1.33 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +38.54% from the number reported a year ago.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hancock Whitney has increased 10.47% over the last 30 days, as four estimates have gone higher while one has gone lower.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $4.95 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +760% from the prior-year number.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, three estimates have moved up for Hancock Whitney versus one negative revision. This has pushed the consensus estimate 5.02% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Hancock Whitney currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on Hancock Whitney because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 11% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research