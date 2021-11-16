3 secrets to keep employees motivated

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Depositphotos.com

On more than one occasion they have called us as consultants in DeciDes and have raised the following situation: "We have a problem, every year we increase the benefits to our employees, to keep them motivated, but they are never satisfied, what can we do?" .

Faced with this challenge, one of the questions we ask our clients is: What kind of benefits or incentives are they giving them? technological, etc. ".

From there a new question arises, even more relevant. On the basis of what do these incentives deliver? And in general the affirmations are around: "they are actually a trend in the market" or "they are benefits that we know have given good results in other companies", "it is what the budget did not give", "it is what we have heard in some conversations in our organization ”.

Without a doubt, the Human Resources areas have a very good challenge in motivating their collaborators and, sometimes, they invest significant budgets to give them different incentives, but apparently there is something that is not working ...

Will what was successful in another really work in our organization? Will employees have exactly the same interests in one company or another?

Do all people value having the latest fashion or trend products or services?

What we have heard in some conversations, will it really be representative?

Are the benefits, incentives, recognitions that we are giving to people the ones that really keep people motivated the most?

Considering this scenario, our recommendations ("secrets") are based on two themes that are simple to suggest, but that involve constant work to implement.

Listen and "know the teams deeply" (one of the principles of Agility for People Management ). Encourage more intrinsic motivations.

1. Listen, listen and listen

Ah! I forgot, listen! Yes, does it seem obvious? It may be; Does the majority of organizations declare it as a relevant practice? It is also probable; But what is the reality in practice? Are there permanent spaces for people to get to know each other? For them to share values and issues that mobilize them? Do leaders have deep knowledge of their teams within their priorities ?, and –by the way– Does Human Resources facilitate and encourage these actions to materialize?

In our experience, there are still few companies that we have seen that have incorporated these practices in a systematic way in Latin America. However, I assure you that as you get to know your collaborators better and listen to them actively, you will be able to better know what really motivates them and, in many cases, save millions of dollars.

Any recommendations for active listening / communication? Take into account the following steps: Listen rationally and emotionally, Concentrate, Be quiet verbally and mentally, Encourage, Summarize and paraphrase, Verify, Validate, Inquire.

Practices that you can use for that: Daily meetings, periodic one-to-one conversations, Retrospectives, Moving Motivators Cards, feedback and feedforward meetings, etc.

2. Motivate "from within"

For years researchers have argued that it is more effective to keep employees motivated, intrinsic or extrinsic motivations?

Motivating employees through external rewards could be a double-edged sword, as it can increase performance to the point where those people are rewarded, but - as countless studies have found - it also nullifies intrinsic motivation. Good workers deserve great working conditions, but the prospect of getting money, promotions, or praise shouldn't be what drives people the most.

Coming from the Latin word intersecus which translates as from within, intrinsic motivation is by nature difficult to influence from the outside, however it is possible. Research has identified that people are happier when they share the values of their peer group, therefore, the key to making your employees' work more enjoyable is allowing them to identify with the shared values and goals of the company and its partners. teams, be respected, taken into account, give them decision-making spaces, etc. In this sense, it must be remembered that it is within the circle of influence of a leader to give your organization a personality with which employees can identify and hire people who share their values.

Simple? Probably not, but as an agility phrase goes: Think big, start small, learn fast!



Depositphotos.com

If what we have raised still does not make sense to you, here is some concrete background that we take from an article written by Maresch Bär, which references different investigations carried out in the last decade.

Recent McKinsey data shows that employees who are intrinsically motivated are 32% more engaged in their work, have 46% higher job satisfaction and perform 16% better than other employees.

A 2012 study by Cho and Perry showed that intrinsic motives have a three times greater impact on employee engagement levels than extrinsic motives.

O'Driscoll and Randall's research found that intrinsic rewards such as feelings of joy or personal fulfillment have a greater impact on employee retention than extrinsic rewards such as money or recognition.

If we have insisted that intrinsic motivation is the most effective, then is there a model that makes it easier for us to work with it?

Reiss's 16 motivations

Hey, what about the third secret? Well, actually I leave that to you, and if you want to share it in the comments, great! That's how we co-build . Anyway, I give you an extra bonus, so that you have a powerful and proven model that allows you to advance.

The Reiss Motivation Profile (RMP) is an assessment that is intended to measure an individual's motives, what Professor Steven Reiss called basic wants or psychological needs. According to the 16 basic wishes theory, our motives determine our values, influence the development of our personality traits, and predict our behavior.

Some of the 16 motivations are: Independence, Idealism, Status, Family, Power, Beauty, Tranquility, etc.

The RMP measures the intensity of an examinee's motivation, from weak to strong, for each of the 16 scales. Whereas earlier motivation theorists spoke in general terms of motivation and personality, Professor Reiss was the first to devise a conceptual platform that connects motives with specific traits. According to Reiss, the intensity of motivation is essential to understand the development of personality traits. While we are all motivated by the same 16 goals, what makes us individuals is how much we want from each of them. In summary, the Motivational Profile provides an assessment of personality traits along a continuum.

The Reiss Profile is available in 19 languages, and published studies have been conducted by researchers in Canada (Professor Thomas Mengel, University of New Brunswick), Finland (Professor Päivi Mayor, Tampere University of Applied Sciences, Marjaana Herlevi) , Poland (Professor Agata Chudzicka-Czupala of the SWPS University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Agata Basek) and the United States (Professor John Froiland of the University of Northern Colorado, Professor Kenneth R. Olson of the University of Fort Hays) .