7 Robinhood Stocks Worth Buying in November

Without a doubt, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD ) has changed the way that many people invest. The platform is so popular that the idea of “Robinhood stocks” became a thing for people to follow.

Part of the reason for this is the easy functionality of the Robinhood app. It’s so easy to use, some detractors complain that Robinhood made investing too much like a game instead of a place where people could legitimately add to (or lose) their portfolios.

Another advantage to apps like Robinhood is the concept of fractional investing. If you don’t have $2,400 to drop on a single share of travel website Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG ), no problem! Fractional shares means you can buy $25 or less of BKNG stock at a time, and slowly build your position.

Robinhood says that as of Sept. 30, it hosted 22.4 million accounts on its platform, owned by nearly 19 million monthly active users. The growth of Robinhood has been exceptional, leading the company to launch its own initial public offering earlier this year.

Robinhood stocks, in short, are the equities most popularly traded on the platform. The platform makes that data available to its users daily. It’s a closely watched metric by some traders who want to know what other retail traders are buying or selling.

Of course, not all the Robinhood stocks are going to be winners. But these picks have a track record of achievement and rosy prospects for future growth.

Here are seven Robinhood stocks to buy in November:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL

(NASDAQ: Tesla (NASDAQ: TLSA

(NASDAQ: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT

(NASDAQ: Ford (NYSE: F

(NYSE: Disney (NYSE: DIS

(NYSE: Nio (NYSE: NIO

(NYSE: Pfizer (NYSE: PFE

Robinhood Stocks to Buy in November: Apple (AAPL)

Source: Bloomicon / Shutterstock.com

It’s hard to imagine any list of stocks to buy without including the Cupertino, California-based smartphone king, Apple.

It wasn’t too long ago – August 2018, in fact, when Apple reached the previously unheard of $1 trillion market cap. But since then, Apple’s only gotten bigger and stronger. Currently AAPL stock carries a market cap of nearly $2.5 trillion.

The stock has been a consistent winner in 2021. True, returns haven’t been over the moon like some companies, but Apple is evolving from a dynamic growth company to a solid value play. Returns in 2021 are a solid 13%. And Apple carries a reasonable trailing price-earnings ratio of 26.7.

Fiscal fourth-quarter earnings came in a $1.24 per share, which was a 70% increase from last year. Sales also rose 29% to $83.4 billion, but those missed analysts’ expectations. You can blame semiconductor chip shortages for that one.

Tesla (TSLA)

Source: Vitaliy Karimov / Shutterstock.com

Apple may be bigger, but very few companies get more publicity — or have such a rabid following — than electric vehicle company Tesla.

Tesla devotees closely follow founder and CEO Elon Musk’s social media accounts, and with good reason. Musk is liable to do anything, including most recently trolling Sen. Bernie Sanders. He’s also asked his followers if he should sell TSLA stock (he did), he tweets about Mars and suggested that Tesla stock was overpriced.

But there’s substance underlying Tesla stock and not just flash from its CEO. Tesla is up a whopping 80% since May. Shares recently topped the $1,000 mark, which is pretty remarkable considering the company did a 5-for-1 stock split in August 2020, when Tesla stock began its latest climb from the then-$498.32 price.

Robinhood Stocks to Buy in November: Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: NYCStock / Shutterstock.com

Microsoft is another amazing growth story. Its market capitalization is a smidge higher than Apple, coming in at this writing at $2.52 trillion. MSFT stock’s performance is fantastic, showing year-to-date gains of more than 50%.

Our Dana Blankenhorn recently wrote that the biggest thing pushing MSFT stock these days is the growth of its cloud services. Microsoft buys and builds cloud capacity, and then rents it to other companies. He writes:

Clouds are uniquely profitable because they cap a company’s costs while making its software more valuable. Software runs today’s world. Microsoft makes the operating system and tool set people rely on most. Thus, Microsoft runs the world.

Microsoft’s earnings were another high point for the company. Revenues jumped to $45.32 billion, making top line growth of 22% over last year. Earnings of $2.27 also beat analysts’ expectations.

Ford (F)

Source: Vitaliy Karimov / Shutterstock.com

You may wonder what a legacy motor vehicle manufacturer is doing on a list that, at least so far, is dominated by tech and cloud companies. Even Tesla’s EVs are more cutting edge than Ford, right?

Not so fast.

Robinhood traders know that Ford is an interesting company these days, with performance that outshines Tesla, Microsoft and many other companies on this list. F stock is up 120% as of this writing, setting new 52-week highs as it reaches levels not seen since 2014.

Ford is leaning hard into the EV space, as the company plans to be able to produce enough batteries by 2025 to power more than 1 million of its vehicles. That would allow Ford to discount the prices of its EVs to be more competitive in the fast-growing field.

Ford is also increasing its foothold overseas, posting year-to-date sales of 457,000 in China. That’s an increase of 11%.

Third-quarter revenue for Ford came in at $33.2 billion or 51 cents per share, both of which beat analysts’ estimates.

Robinhood Stocks to Buy in November: Disney (DIS)

Source: David Tran Photo / Shutterstock.com

The famous entertainment conglomerate is having a bounce-back year after its theme parks and cruises suffered mightily during pandemic lockdowns. DIS stock is up about 22% so far this year. But more recently, Disney is down more than 8% over the last month.

Much of the recent weakness is due to the company’s recent earnings announcement. Disney reported just 2.1 million net additions to its Disney+ streaming service in its fiscal fourth quarter. Much of the weakness was in India, where the company’s Disney+ Hotstar service actually lost 2 million subscribers.

But CNBC’s Jim Cramer, appearing on his Mad Money show, says that Disney can be a “great long-term story” because of its ability to create new content.

Data collected by TipRanks shows 23 analysts have a consensus price target of $208 on DIS stock, which represents a 30% upside. Of that group, 17 analysts have a “buy” rating on Disney, while the other six suggest to hold your positions.

Nio (Nio)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Rightly or wrongly, Nio is referred to as the Tesla of China. Part of that is because of its electric vehicle program. And part of it is because the company has a wildly charismatic leader in CEO William Li.

But in my view, what makes Nio compelling is its unique battery-as-a-service (BaaS) program. Instead of having electric vehicles plug in to recharge, Nio drivers simply pull into a battery-swapping station. There, they can exchange a depleted battery for a fully charged one in less than five minutes.

The BaaS program makes the cost of an electric car as much as $10,000 cheaper, Nio says. And the company has completed more than 4 million battery swaps since starting the program in 2018.

Nio stock struggled so far this year, down 12% after a dynamic first quarter. But it appears to be on the rebound. Over the last month, Nio stock is up 17%.

Robinhood Stocks to Buy in November: Pfizer (PFE)

Source: photobyphm / Shutterstock.com

Pretty much everyone knows what Pfizer does and its role in today’s society. Pfizer is one of the companies that successfully developed and marketed its Covid-19 vaccination.

Pfizer just increased its 2021 forecast for vaccine revenue from $33 billion to $36 billion for its coronavirus vaccine. It splits profits with its biotech partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX ), but that’s still a healthy revenue stream.

And those dollars will keep coming. The Centers for Disease Control recently approved the company’s Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Regulators in Israel made the same decision and Canada is likely just around the corner.

Pfizer posted third-quarter earnings on Nov. 2. Revenue was $24.1 billion with earnings per share of $1.34, handily beating analysts’ expectations on both fronts.

For the year, PFE stock is up 35%, including 19% over the last month.

On the date of publication, Patrick Sanders was long TSLA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Patrick Sanders is a freelance writer and editor in Maryland, and from 2015 to 2019 was head of the investment advice section at U.S. News & World Report. Follow him on Twitter at @1patricksanders.

