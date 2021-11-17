K&L Wellness Technology Raises INR 30 Crore

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Healthtech startup, K&L Wellness Technology, has raised a seed round of INR 30 crore. The round was funded by angel investors Viimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia of Manjushree Ventures and Narendra Firodia of Sohamm Group.

It was founded by serial entrepreneur Karan Talreja and globally renowned holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho. The company provides therapeutic-based health solutions to lifestyle diseases using natural, sustainable and traditional methods of yoga and meditation. The duo also runs a health and fitness brand called RESET Life, said a statement.

The funds will be invested to launch and scale its health tech platform to redefine the lifestyle transformation of the world of wellness through science-led personalized solutions. The platform blends ancient therapeutic research to offer sustainable methods, solutions and practices. Additionally, the company will also look to expand its team and build a strong and scalable infrastructure.

Vimal Kedia, managing director, Manjushree Technopack Ltd, said, “We see this as a good opportunity given the demand being generated in the health sector. We see value and potential in traditional therapeutic methods like yoga and meditation as a means for health care in future.”

Karan Talreja, co-founder of K&L Wellness Technology, said, “We are glad that our investors are aligned with our vision to spread the importance of health care through yoga and meditation. The company will utilise the funds to create a robust wellness technology platform by early next quarter.”