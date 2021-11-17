Boingg Raises INR 2.2 Crore In Seed Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Boingg, a D2C furniture brand, has raised INR 2.2 crore in its Seed funding.

The round was led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds will be used for marketing and branding efforts, said a statement.

Vinay Bansal, founder and CEO, Inflection Point Ventures, said in the statement, “The D2C segment in India is exploding and we believe that this growth momentum is long term which will carve out D2C as a strong challenger to legacy brands. The furniture market which caters to children doesn’t exist in an organised manner even in the offline space. Boingg is leveraging the D2C wave and tapping into a market where there is a willingness to spend on quality products. Their performance matrix and future growth plans excited us to back the company.”

Neha Indoria, co-founder of Boingg, said, “We aim to be the go-to brand for kids. Our products ensure safety and kids can enjoy customised items in terms of size, colour and storage configuration.”

Boingg was founded in February 2019 by Neha Indoria and Dhruvan Barar. It has a fun element to its range of furniture for kids.