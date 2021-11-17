Who Will Get The $285 Coronavirus Stimulus Checks For Maine Residents?

More federal stimulus checks are unlikely to come, but states and local authorities continue to send direct payment to their residents. The latest state to join this growing list is Maine, which would give $285 coronavirus stimulus checks to residents eligible for the money.

jewhisperer / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Coronavirus Stimulus Checks For Maine Residents

Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced the new coronavirus stimulus checks for Maine residents last week. A bipartisan bill that allows for the $285 stimulus checks was approved earlier this month. These stimulus checks are part of Maine’s Disaster Relief Payment “to help Maine citizens offset hardship incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mills refers to the payment as “hazard pay” for the people “who kept our state running through the pandemic.” The state has set aside a budget of $149.8 million for the coronavirus stimulus checks.

When announcing the stimulus check news, the governor said the direct payments will hopefully help “Maine families to some small degree during the holiday season as we work to fully recover our economy.”

More than half a million residents will get the direct payment. These stimulus checks to Maine residents were scheduled to go out to eligible residents starting earlier this week. The first batch of payments was expected to go out on Nov. 15. According to the authorities, they will send the payments in six batches, with the last batch expected to arrive before Dec. 31.

Eligible residents will get the payment in the form of paper checks. Thus, it is important that the Maine Revenue Services has your correct address on file. The state will be issuing 5,000 to 25,000 checks daily for the next six weeks.

If you believe the agency doesn’t have your correct address, you can request a change by writing to: Maine Revenue Services, PO Box 9107, Augusta, ME 04331-9107.

Eligibility Requirements

There are two primary requirements to qualify for the stimulus checks, and they relate to work history and income. To be eligible for the payment, residents must have worked throughout 2020.

They should also have an adjusted gross income of less than $75,000 for individuals, $150,000 for married couples filing jointly, and $112,000 for heads of household. Eligible residents don’t need to take any action to get the payment except for filing a tax return by Oct. 31.

Those listed as a claimed dependent on a tax return aren’t eligible for the payment. The Maine Revenue Service will determine eligibility.

For more information on the stimulus check, including eligibility requirements, when to expect the payment, and how much to expect, you can visit the Maine government’s website.