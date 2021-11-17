Company News for Nov 17, 2021

Shares of Sea Limited SE fell 3.8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 loss of $0.84 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share.

On Holding AG’s ONON shares soared 25.2% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share.

Shares of Aramark ARMK gained 0.7% after it reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.21per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.19 per share.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s AQUA shares jumped 9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.31per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.29 per share.

