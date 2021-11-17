These Are The Top Ten Stock Holdings Of Leon Cooperman

Leon Cooperman is a billionaire and a phenomenal hedge fund manager who started his career as a Xerox quality control engineer in the mid-60s. After this, he completed his MBA at Columbia Business School and landed a job with Goldman Sachs. He worked for Goldman Sachs for about 25 years, and in 1991, he founded Omega Advisors. Cooperman focuses on value equities using a top-down approach to select stocks. Let’s take a look at the top 10 stock holdings of Leon Cooperman.

We used Omega Advisors’ latest 13F filing as of Sept. 30 to develop this list of the top 10 stock holdings of Leon Cooperman.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975, this company develops and sells software, services, devices and solutions. Cooperman owns 245,705 shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), having a market value of over $69 million and accounting for 3.67% of his portfolio. Microsoft shares are up more than 50% year to date and over 16% in the last three months. Cooperman first acquired Microsoft shares in Q4 2015.

Bausch Health Cos.

Founded in 1994, this company develops, makes and markets branded and generic medical devices, pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter products. Cooperman owns 2.5 million shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC), having a market value of over $69 million and accounting for 3.69% of his portfolio. Bausch Health shares are up more than 27% year to date but are down by over 5% in the last three months. Cooperman first acquired Bausch Health shares in Q2 2021.

MP Materials

Founded in 2017, this company deals in the production and marketing of rare earth specialty materials. Cooperman owns over 2.3 million shares of Mp Materials Corp (NYSE:MP), having a market value of over $76 million and accounting for 4.07% of his portfolio. MP Materials shares are up more than 35% year to date and over 30% in the last three months. Cooperman first acquired MP Materials shares in Q3 2020.

Ashland Global Holdings

Founded in 1924, Ashland is a global specialty chemicals company that makes adhesives, architectural coatings and other products. Cooperman owns 871,965 shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH), having a market value of over $77 million and accounting for 4.12% of his portfolio. Ashland Global Holdings shares are up more than 35% year to date and over 25% in the last three months. Cooperman first acquired Ashland Global Holdings shares in Q3 2014.

Cigna

Founded in 1792, Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) is a global health services company that has the following business segments: International Markets, Evernorth, U.S. Medical and Group Disability and Other. Cooperman owns 450,000 shares of Cigna, having a market value of over $90 million and accounting for 4.77% of his portfolio. Cigna shares are up more than 4% year to date and over 5% in the last three months. Cooperman first acquired Cigna shares in Q3 2018.

Devon Energy

Founded in 1971, this company explores and develops oil and natural gas properties. Cooperman owns over 3.1 million shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN), having a market value of over $110 million and accounting for 5.87% of his portfolio. Devon Energy shares are up more than 170% year to date and over 60% in the last three months. Cooperman first acquired Devon Energy shares in Q1 2021.

Fiserv

Founded in 1984, Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) is a financial services technology company that has the following segments: Financial Technology, Merchant Acceptance, and Payments and Network. Cooperman owns over 1 million shares of Fiserv, having a market value of over $111 million and accounting for 5.93% of his portfolio. Fiserv shares are down more than 10% year to date and over 10% in the last three months. Cooperman first acquired Fiserv shares in Q3 2019.

Athene Holding

Founded in 2009, this company offers retirement services. Cooperman owns over 1.7 million shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH), having a market value of over $119 million and accounting for 6.34% of his portfolio. Athene Holding shares are up more than 99% year to date and over 30% in the last three months. Cooperman first acquired Athene Holding shares in Q3 2020.

Alphabet

Founded in 2015, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is a holding company that operates through its Google and Other Bets segments. Cooperman owns 60,000 shares of Alphabet, having a market value of over $160 million and accounting for 8.5% of his portfolio. Alphabet shares are up more than 65% year to date and over 9% in the last three months. Cooperman first acquired Alphabet shares in Q2 2015.

Mr. Cooper Group

Founded in 1889, this company offers residential loan services. Cooperman owns over 4.2 million shares of Mr Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP), having a market value of over $174 million and accounting for 9.27% of his portfolio. Mr. Cooper Group shares are up more than 35% year to date and over 10% in the last three months. Cooperman first acquired Mr. Cooper Group shares in Q3 2018.