Crypto News: Why Is Bitcoin Down Today? 17 Things for BTC Investors to Know

Crypto news for Tuesday includes Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) trending down and traders want to know why that’s happening today.

Let’s dive into the crypto news that has BTC down today below!

To be clear, it’s not just Bitcoin that is down today.

Other cryptos are also sinking lower as well.

BTC is the largest crypto so when it declines, others follow along its path.

The drop in crypto, including BTC today, is connected to several bits of news.

Among that is China promising to continue its crusade against crypto miners in the country.

The issue at hand is the high energy consumption that crypto mining requires.

That’s also prompting Kazakhstan to place restrictions on the practice.

The country is dealing with additional stress on its energy grid as a result of crypto mining.

It plans to introduce new taxes and regulations to combat this.

President Joe Biden signing the new infrastructure bill into law is also weighing on crypto traders today.

That bill includes extra definitions for “broker” in an effort to generate additional revenue from crypto.

That decision makes sense as Bitcoin and other cryptos can be more volatile investments than what Twitter typically makes.

Even so, the stance is likely part of why Bitcoin is down today considering CEO Jack Dorsey’s affection for crypto.

BTC was down 5.8% over a 24-hour period as of Tuesday morning.

There’s more crypto news worth diving into below!

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

