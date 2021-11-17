This week’s earnings reports may be dominated by the retailers, but it’s not the only game in town.

Many big-name technology companies are also reporting earnings including red-hot NVIDIA, dot-com boom favorite Cisco, China’s online shopping giant JD.com, investor favorite Applied Materials and cybersecurity superstar Palo Alto Networks.

They all have great earnings surprise track records with 2 of them sporting perfect 5-year beat records.

And that was even during a pandemic.

Can they keep their winning streaks?

5 Red-Hot Earnings Charts

1. NVIDIA NVDA

NVIDIA has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was all the way back in 2018.

NVIDIA has been one of the hottest tech stocks over the last 5 years, with shares up 1,194% over that time period.

In 2021, the shares haven’t cooled off, as they’ve added another 131% to new all-time highs. But NVIDIA shares are far from cheap. While the company has traded at a premium valuation during the recent few years, they are more expensive than ever with a forward P/E of 73.4.

Are the shares simply too hot to handle at this level?

2. Cisco CSCO

Cisco has an amazing earnings surprise record as it hasn’t missed in the last 5 years, including during the pandemic.

Cisco was an investor favorite during the 1990s dot-com boom stock market but over the last 5 years shares have only gained 88%, underperforming the S&P 500, which has gained 115% during that same time.

Are they cheap? Cisco shares currently trade with a forward P/E of 16.5 which is cheaper than many technology stocks but isn’t quite a “value” stock.

3. JD.com JD

JD.com has a great earnings surprise track record, having beat 11 quarters in a row. Its last earnings miss was in 2018.

This Chinese online retailer was a high flier for years until 2021 when the Chinese government cracked down on some of its large companies.

JD.com shares are down 2% year-to-date even though they are up 224% over the last 5 years.

Was the sell-off in JD.com over done?

4. Applied Materials AMAT

Applied Materials has a great earnings surprise beat record, with just one miss in the last 5 years. And yes, it was in 2020 when the pandemic hit.

Applied Materials has broken out to new all-time highs in 2021, with shares up 82%. Over the last 5 years, it’s up 334%.

Yet valuations aren’t stretched. Applied Materials trades with a forward P/E of 19.8.

Is all the good news already priced in or does Applied Materials have more gas left in the tank?

5. Palo Alto Networks PANW

Palo Alto Networks has a perfect earnings surprise track record over the last 5 years. It hasn’t missed during that time period.

Palo Alto Networks has been a red-hot stock in 2021, with shares up 47.8% and breaking out to new all-time highs.

However, over the last 5 years, shares are up “just” 127%.

And Palo Alto Networks isn’t cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 71.

Is Palo Alto Networks simply too expensive going into this earnings report?

