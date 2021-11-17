Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17th:

- Zacks

HeadHunter Group PLC HHR: This online recruitment platform carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

HeadHunter Group PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

HeadHunter has a PEG ratio of 1.57 compared with 8.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

HeadHunter Group PLC Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

Nova Ltd. NVMI: This provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Nova Ltd. Price and Consensus

Nova has a PEG ratio of 1.08, compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Nova Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate services and investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CBRE Group’s has a PEG ratio of 1.82, compared with 5.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CBRE Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nova Ltd. (NVMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



HeadHunter Group PLC Sponsored ADR (HHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research