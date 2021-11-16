7 Best Cryptos to Buy Before 2022 If You Dream of Getting Rich

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Now is a great time to look at some of the best cryptos to buy for 2022 and beyond. The reason? There’s been plenty of great news for cryptocurrency lovers (along with a few ugly moments here and there, of course).

With the recent surge in Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) and Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ), the cryptocurrency market capitalization has topped $3 trillion. Although the cyrpto market has seen rocky times lately, and the price of some cryptocurrencies has shifted dramatically, that doesn’t discount the fact that several cryptos will stand the test of time.

The key is to not get tricked into making quick assessments and taking your time to identify cryptocurrencies with ambitious roadmaps.

Recently, Tim Cook also revealed that he owns Bitcoin and he’s been “interested in it for a while.” There are clear indications of wider adoption of cryptocurrency to diversify the portfolio. In other big news, Mastercard (NYSE: MA ) has partnered with leading digital currency companies across the Asia-Pacific to launch the regions first crypto-linked payments card.

In general, a rally in Bitcoin is followed by a strong momentum for altcoin. It might, therefore, be a good time to consider exposure to some altcoins.

It’s also worth noting that multi-fold returns in altcoins come at the blink of an eye. With that said, let’s look at seven cryptos to buy that are best-positioned to surge in 2022 and make investors rich.

Cryptos to Buy Before 2022: MarketMove (MOVE)

One of the challenges for investors in the world of cryptocurrency is rug pull. MarketMove aims to address this issue with AI-driven contract audits. In simple words, the platform will separate quality projects with strong use cases from purely speculative crypto projects.

MarketMove is also game changing in one key area. Buying and selling on decentralized exchange does not allow for limit orders or stop-loss orders. The project will introduce these functionalities for investors using their platform.

From the perspective of tokens, MarketMove had an initial supply of one trillion. However, 75% of the supply was burnt at the beginning.

Further, MOVE token is hyper-deflationary. In simple words, when people buy or sell the token, there is an associated fee. This burn will reduce the token supply over time and holders will also get reflections. In the coming quarters, MarketMove also intends to launch staking, which will provide additional returns.

It’s also worth mentioning that MarketMove project has a strong team with the core team having worked in organizations that include Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) McKinsey and Micron (NASDAQ: MU ).

Overall, MOVE token is worth holding for long-term investors. The company intends to pursue a big marketing push in Q1 2022. I would not be surprised if the token delivers multi-fold returns in the next few quarters.

Feed Every Gorilla (FEG)

FEG token seems like another name among the best cryptos to buy for 2022 that can deliver multi-fold returns.

The idea behind FEG token is to provide a decentralized transaction network, which operates on the Ethereum blockchain (ERC-20) and the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

I believe that there are two important reasons to be bullish on the token.

First and foremost, FEG is developing smart decentralized finance. In the last 12-18 months, decentralized finance has boomed. The total assets locked in decentralized finance are likely to be in excess of $200 billion. With FEG intending to bring further improvement and innovation, the opportunity is significant.

Furthermore, FEG is a hyper-deflationary token with a current supply of 42 quadrillion. While the supply is high, there is a continuous burn on both the Ethereum blockchain and the Binance Smart Chain. Each transaction triggers a burn rate of approximately 1% and this will reduce the supply over time. Additionally, holders are rewarded with 1% tax on each transaction. This might not seem significant in the short-term, but would be meaningful if FEG token provides multi-fold returns in the next 6-12 months.

FEG project was launched in 2021 and the FEG team believes that they are still at 30% of the development work. Once more innovations are introduced in the form of smart DeFi, the token has massive upside potential.

Cryptos to Buy Before 2022: inSure DeFi (SURE)

inSure claims to be the world’s first insurance ecosystem with stalking power. The objective of inSure is to protect investors from scam, stolen funds and drastic devaluation of portfolio.

In order to provide insurance to the crypto portfolio, users need to purchase SURE token and apply for insurance. The insurance is enabled seven days after SURE token is placed in the private wallet.

The beginner plan involves holding 2,500 SURE tokens. This provides insurance for four months with a cover of up to $1,000. The diamond plan involves holding 500,000 SURE tokens. This will provide insurance coverage for 2 years and a coverage amount of $140,000.

Clearly, this is game-changing in a space that’s witnessed an increasing number of scams and stolen funds. It’s worth noting that SURE tokens also provide an annual percentage yield of 60%. Additionally, the token price has increased by almost 200% in the last 12-months.

Therefore, besides the insurance factor, investors also benefit from holding the token. As more investors go for insurance coverage in the coming years, the token demand-supply scenario will translate into further upside.

Internet of Energy Network (IOEN)

With global focus on clean energy, the crypto world is unlikely to remain behind. Internet of Energy Network seems like an interesting pick with a strong use case.

The project intends to use blockchain technology that will enable homes anywhere to function together as an intelligent, cooperative electricity system. Through this, Internet of Energy Network will create scalable mini-grids that will help in unlocking opportunities for more renewable energy within a small network.

Another point to note is that the crypto accounting system for IOEN is based on Holochain in the micro-grids. This does not require mining and is a peer-to-peer framework. IOEN can therefore be considered as a truly green token.

From the perspective of an increase in token value, IOEN has a fixed supply. Therefore, as more grids are connected, the demand for IOEN token will automatically increase. This will translate into upside in token price.

It’s also worth noting that IOEN token was listed on Uniswap. However, the company has already initiated listing in a centralized exchange (Gate.io). The advantage here is that users can buy IOEN token without having to pay a high Ethereum gas fees on a decentralized exchange.

Cryptos to Buy Before 2022: Rari Governance Token (RGT)

Decentralized finance has been getting bigger. The top 100 decentralized finance coins already have a market capitalization of $169 million. As the cryptocurrency world gets bigger with wider adoption, decentralized finance is likely to be a challenge for traditional investments.

RGT has been among the top performers with returns of over 12,000% in the last 12-months. However, I believe that the coin value is moving toward three digits. One reason is limited supply. RGT coin has a maximum supply of just 12.5 million.

As an overview, Rari is a decentralized non-custodial DeFi robo-advisor that autonomously earns users yield. In simple words, users can deposit crypto and instantly begin earning the highest yields.

Additionally, Rari has also launched “Market” which is a flagship interface for interacting with Fuse (CCC: FUSE-USD ) on Polygon (CCC: MATIC-USD ) Network. The objective of Rari Governance is to provide all investors with financial technologies that were accessible only to the elite.

Decentraland (MANA)

MANA has been trending in the recent past. It’s not surprising considering the fact that the token has surged by over 4,000% in the last 12-months.

As an overview, Decentraland is a virtual reality platform on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows people to create and monetize content.

Decentraland intends to leverage on the point that people are increasingly spending time in the virtual world for work as well as leisure. There is a big addressable market and Decentraland project seems to be moving in the right direction in terms of user growth and token price upside.

It’s worth noting that Decentraland allows creation of applications, games, gambling and dynamic 3D scenes. The Marketplace therefore seems attractive when it comes to users buying digital assets.

In terms of functionality, the MANA token will be used to purchase land, goods and services on the virtual platform. The token also incentivizes content creation, which has a direct impact on user growth. Overall, MANA token seems positioned for further rally as the virtual world gets bigger.

Cryptos to Buy Before 2022: Strip Finance (STRIP)

As the non-fungible token (NFT) space gets bigger, Strip Finance will be increasingly relevant. The project believes that an ever-growing transfer and value of NFTs is creating a liquidity challenge in the market.

Strip Finance intends to address this challenge. In simple words, Strip Finance is a NFT-as-a-collateral borrowing and lending marketplace.

From the perspective of borrowers, the platform ensures that NFT collectors do not need to sell their assets to get stable-coin. For lenders, the platform serves as a source of earning interest.

It’s worth noting that in October 2021, the project raised $1.5 million from venture capital funds. The funding will be used for project development and user acquisition.

I also like the fact that the token has a limited supply of 50 million. At 93 cents, the VC backed project looks attractive. With a centralized exchange listing, it’s likely that trading volumes will improve in the coming months.

There is little doubt that the NFT space is getting bigger with an increasing number of projects and investor interest. Strip Finance aims to address a key challenge. With a strong use case, the project is worth holding for the long term.

On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun was long Internet of Energy Network (IOEN) token. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faisal Humayun is a senior research analyst with 12 years of industry experience in the field of credit research, equity research and financial modelling. Faisal has authored over 1,500 stock specific articles with focus on the technology, energy and commodities sector.

