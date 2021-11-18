This New Stoner Animated Series Has a Cast That Will Blow Your Mind

Tubi, the American streaming platform, has just released its first original animated comedy series: The Freak Brothers.

The series is based on The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers, an underground comic book from the late '60s created by Gilbert Shelton. This cult comic book documented the lifestyle of the counterculture during the strongest years of hippiedom.

Meanwhile, the series follows the wanderings of three stoner friends and their ironic cat after being transported from 1969 San Francisco to the year 2020 by a particularly magical joint.

Big stars

As reported by High Times, the production features an impressive cast of voice actors, including Oscar nominee Woody Harrelson, Emmy and Golden Globe winner John Goodman, Emmy and Grammy winner Tiffany Haddish, and Saturday Night Live actor and all-around darling Pete Davidson.

Commenting, Adam Lewinson, Tubi's Chief Content Officer, said, "We can't wait for our viewers to be blown away by The Freak Brothers, with its unforgettable and irreverent comedy infused with heart, along with an iconic voice cast and a stellar team of elite producers and writers."

He expanded, "This comedy is 50 years in the making and we are thrilled to have its premiere on Tubi as our first original animated comedy, marking a new step for Tubi as we expand our adult humor offerings."

Episodes of the first season will premiere every Sunday through December 26.