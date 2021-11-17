Where to Buy NVIDIA (NVDA) After Earnings

NVIDIA NVDA is reporting earnings today after the closing bell and I'm here to tell you in advance where to buy the stock if there is a knee-jerk reaction lower.

Why would there be such a reaction?

Well, the stock has run hard in the past three weeks since the breakout above $230. And it's not a stretch to say it may be "priced for perfection."

Plus, UK regulators are breathing down Jensen's neck about the planned acquisition of Arm Holdings from Softbank.

But I think there will be so many buyers lined up waiting to get in -- especially those who sold near $200 -- that you won't get much of a chance.

So I have a special plan for you, if you're interested.

First, let's talk about the Starship Qualcomm QCOM which dropped some bombs Tuesday on Wall Street during their Investor Day.

Here were the summary notes I gave my TAZR Trader members where we were buyers below $130:

QCOM CEO Cristiano Amon basically said...

Our diversification into multiple semiconductor markets/technologies is going so well, we are going to deliver double-digit revenue growth for the next 5 years. (Cooker's paraphrase)

And here were the actual missiles from the Starship QCOM...

Qualcomm provided new three-year financial targets, including: QCT (CDMA-mobile) revenues to grow at mid-teens CAGR with 30%+ operating margin by fiscal 2024 and Handset and RF front-end revenues to grow at least in-line with a 12% SAM CAGR by fiscal 2024.

The company has two year commitments for smartphone chips from all major customers.

Qualcomm expects automotive revenue to rise to nearly $3.5 billion in five years and about $8 billion in 10 years.

QCOM expects revenue growth from the Internet of Things (IoT) revenues to reach $9 billion by fiscal 2024.

QTL (tech licensing) expected to maintain its current revenue scale and margin profile.

The company also expects its addressable opportunity to expand from nearly $100 billion to $700 billion in 10 years as more devices become intelligently connected.

Say what?

Well, that's just the continuing megatrend of Cooker's Technology Super Cycle and why we believed that QCOM was way undervalued at $125.

When I first bought QCOM over the spring and summer, I saw the stock going to $200 in 6-12 months.

Here we are. Watch what happens when an analyst or two step up and raise their PT to $250 this week.

(end of TAZR subscriber notes from Tuesday evening)

Well, I haven't see any $250 price targets yet. But we did get these this morning...

KeyBanc: PT to $210 from $185

Deutsche Bank: PT $210 from $190

Piper Sandler: PT to $225 from $190

The even bigger take-away for a Semiconductor industry en fuego is that the growth that QCOM CEO Cristiano Amon envisions is a part of a megatrend of connected, intelligent devices from the home to the car to the factory and every route in between them.

And that's good for the picks-and-shovels players too like Applied Materials AMAT and Lam Research LRCX. These wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) makers have seen strong demand for their "silicon slicers" as the chip shortage sees no end.

Heads up that Applied Materials reports its FY'21 Q4 earnings on Thursday the 18th.

And speaking of Lam Research, it was one of my top picks along with NVIDIA in my 2017 Tech Super Cycle report.

Where to Buy NVDA on the Dips

I am telling my followers that if they want to scoop a potential bargain, be ready in the after-hours session today when NVIDIA reports. And put some buy orders between $265 and $270.

Why there? That was the site of a big gap up November 4. I think there is a very good chance the gap will be filled.

But it might only happen during the thin and volatile post-earnings knee-jerk. We may not see those levels on Thursday morning.

That's my plan. The video has more info, including a look at Advanced Micro Devices AMD popping to new highs above $150 and how Qualcomm almost let the Swedish ADAS provider Veoneer slip through their fingers.

I also say that "as NVDA goes, so goes the SOX." In other words, if NVDA does drop more on Thursday, you could get other great opportunities to buy more AMD or QCOM.

Disclosure: I own shares of NVDA, QCOM, and AMD for the Zacks TAZR Trader portfolio.

- Zacks

