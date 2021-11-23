Supercharge Your SMS Marketing With This Simple Service

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you plan on running a small business, you'll be looking at a wide variety of responsibilities. One important aspect of any professional entity is its online messaging capabilities. Giving customers a way to engage with your company while streamlining ways to reply to them can boost your business's engagement and trust level exponentially.

podium.com

That’s where Podium comes in. Podium is a multi-product platform that helps remind customers to leave reviews via text, assists you with replying to queries, and much more. In other words, it helps take your SMS marketing strategy up a couple notches.

For the uninitiated, SMS marketing, or text message marketing, is the practice of using text to convert leads and keep customers engaged. As a rule of thumb, messages are usually 160 characters or less. While there are multiple ways to utilize this channel, this article will focus on the dos and don’ts of using text to communicate promotions, updates (changed business hours, status updates) and events to your customer base.

Not all SMS marketing tools are built equally, though. Choosing the right one is crucial to your business’s success. So, what factors should you consider?

The right mass texting service will empower you to easily build and manage an opt-in list, use targeted offers to engage your customers via messaging and report on engagement efforts. Without any hassle.

If you’re looking for ways to fast-track SMS marketing for your business without employing dozens of different programs and employees to do so, Podium can help. And right now, you can test it out by sending a free message to 50 subscribers today as part of a test run with Podium Campaigns.

Send a free message to 50 free subscribers today with Podium Campaigns.