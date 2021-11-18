French Football Player Paul Pogba Enters the NFT Market

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A newly emerging decentralized Ethereum-linked CryptoDragons Metaverse is here to reshape the whole industry. Pioneering in several innovative approaches such as blockchain DNA, earning NFTs, and full-fledged battling arena, the project changes the perception and understanding of NFTs.

NFT Sales Surge to $10.7 Billion in Q3 2021

At the beginning of 2021, the NFT market was the last thing the crypto enthusiasts thought about. Monthly trading volumes were only a few million dollars. February was a month of change and sales jumped to $100 million-plus, then surpassed the $300 million mark in July and peaked at $10 billion at the end of Q3 of 2021.

Those who followed these frenzy leaps on the dominant NFT market OpenSea conclude that NFT is the new hit.

“If you are an artist and still don't use NFT (Non-Fungible Token), you are potentially missing millions of dollars,” said Olawale Daniel, CEO & Founder at TechAtLast International.

CryptoDragons: a mix of high tech and digital art

Against the backdrop of bullish market behavior, the time of NFT dragons arrived. The new NFT Dragon Metaverse has garnered a lot of conversation over the past month and set several world records during the primary sales. But first things first.

The distinctive project is centered on breedable NFT dragon collectibles and is currently building the NFT dragon lovers community (the Discord channel already has 40K members).

The whole dragon Metaverse will emerge from a limited 10,000 Eggs, where Common, Epic, and Legendary dragons are hidden. After minting and hatching NFT dragons will breed, fight, and earn for their holders (Legendary dragon owners will regularly receive 50 per cent of platforms breeding earnings).

Those fancy dragonlings are a result of mixing high-end technological approaches and original digital art. The first-ever blockchain DNA concept, earning NFTs and blockchain-run battling Arena are developed on CryptoDragons. The sophisticated mystical creatures are generated by specially developed algorithms: the genome of each dragon is built from 12,000 unique attributes, 25 genes with 16 variations in each gene. Moreover, the algorithm superimposes 30 color shades of each variation and gets a true masterpiece of original digital art where no two are alike!

“We involved cryptography specialists to identify an algorithm for creating a gene pool of 25 and 16 state genes in such a way as to put the data of one dragon on a 128-bit stack. For comparison, our closest competitors save 3 times less data in one memory block”, says George, the Head of Development of the project.

The first Reservation: Sold out in less than 10 seconds!

On November 7, the project launched the first round of the Reservation and closed it in seconds: the first butch of 500 Eggs was sold out immediately, raising a volume of 142 ETH. Moreover, the Legendary dragon Egg was sold for 35 ETH!

Paul Pogba Joined the CryptoDragons squad

However, the lucky start of CryptoDragons did not end there. Later CryptoDragons got an endorsement from Paul Pogba himself - a legendary french football star, who joined the project and announced he’s going to buy some NFT Eggs during the next Reservation round.

“I am happy to announce to you I’m partnering with a phenomenal project called CryptoDragons. This is my first time getting NFTs, so this is huge. You see I’m going to get some dragon Eggs so as you know what’s gonna happen - I’m gonna be the “Father of Dragons,” said he in the video posted on his official Instagram account.

“We are very excited to get an endorsement from such a big star as Paul,” Nari, CEO, and co-founder of CryptoDragons states.

By the way, Pogba is not the only sports star involved in NFT. The theme is really on fire. Well-known athletes are interfering and are actively involved in the NFT projects. For example, sources close to the Premier League talk about a possible partnership with a well-known French NFT startup Sorare, which raised £ 500 million from investors, already entered into a deal with the Spanish LaLiga.

It is also worth mentioning Tom Brady’s newly created project Autograph.

Brady and internet entrepreneur Richard Rosenblatt joined forces to create a new platform called Autograph, which will sell NFT sports memorabilia from famous athletes, such as Derek Jeter, hockey star Wayne Gretzky, tennis star Naomi Osaka, etc.

The next Reservation day is fixed

CryptoDragons already announced the date of the second Reservation round, which is scheduled on November 21, 12 pm EST.

The second butch of 1000 Eggs with 998 Random, 1 Epic, and 1 Legendary dragon inside will be available this weekend with the price of 0.5 ETH for Random Eggs, 10 ETH - for Epic, and 50 ETH - for the Legendary one.

For more information concerning the next Reservation round and the project follow CryptoDragons’ official Twitter and Discord channels.

