Etisalat Group Acquires Dubai-Based E-Grocery Platform elGrocer To Bolster Its Digital Services Portfolio

The acquisition comes in line with the elGrocer's mission to improve the efficiency of its digital services and thereby forge better relationships with its customers. 

By
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC (Etisalat Group) has fully acquired UAE-based online grocery platform elGrocer for an undisclosed amount.

elGrocer
elGrocer’s Xavier Nunez, Raed Hafez and Nader Amiri

The agreement will enable elGrocer to expand its reach towards a wider customer base by availing Etisalat’s loyalty program and marketplace “Smiles,” a system that allows users to redeem "Smiles" points as shopping vouchers, discounts or used for bill payments at more than 7,000 locations across the UAE. 

“Considering Etisalat’s leadership role in the acceleration of UAE’s digital transformation, we have been continuously working on new, innovative digital services and this acquisition is in line with our strategy to empower consumers, enhance engagement through our digital marketplace platform and drive diversification of our business,” said Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer of Etisalat UAE, in a statement.

Founded in 2015 by COO Nader Amiri, elGrocer’s e-grocery app delivers items from leading food, beverage, home, and other brands, and currently has over 500 outlets listed on its platform.

“We started the elGrocer journey to bring a new and superb grocery shopping experience to people in the UAE, and we are proud of what we have achieved so far,” said Amiri. “Now, we start a new chapter combining what we have built with Etisalat’s innovative services and Smiles’s powerful offering, as we look forward to providing customers with even more delightful experiences and benefits.” 

Raed Hafez, CEO of elGrocer, added, “We are excited to join forces with Etisalat team giving us the opportunity to tap into their digital capabilities, advanced network, and services to accelerate our strategic expansion plans. Combining our strengths backed by Etisalat’s strong base will give us full strength to capture the market opportunities ahead.”

Related: The Recap: Asyad Global Logistics Challenge Spotlights Entrepreneurs Solving Issues In The Global Logistics Industry

More About Business Connect

Business Connect

Self-Drive Mobility Company Ekar Is Reinventing How People In The MENA Region Access Transportation

Pamella de Leon

Pamella de Leon

Business Connect

Dubai To Host 12th World Chambers Congress With A Focus On Technology And Digital Disruption

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Connect

Dubai-Based Evakind Is Championing Sustainability On Its E-Commerce Marketplace

Tamara Pupic

Tamara Pupic

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Qatar

GCC-Based Doctor Booking Platform Meddy Gets Acquired By Nigeria-Based Healthtech Startup Helium Health

Pamella de Leon

Pamella de Leon

Mental Health

Making Mindfulness Work For You: The How-To

Geeta Ramakrishnan
Digital Trends

The Need For Digitization In The GCC's Cosmetics Treatments Industry

Tamer Wali

Tamer Wali

Read More