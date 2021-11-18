Etisalat Group Acquires Dubai-Based E-Grocery Platform elGrocer To Bolster Its Digital Services Portfolio

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC (Etisalat Group) has fully acquired UAE-based online grocery platform elGrocer for an undisclosed amount.

elGrocer elGrocer’s Xavier Nunez, Raed Hafez and Nader Amiri

The agreement will enable elGrocer to expand its reach towards a wider customer base by availing Etisalat’s loyalty program and marketplace “Smiles,” a system that allows users to redeem "Smiles" points as shopping vouchers, discounts or used for bill payments at more than 7,000 locations across the UAE.

“Considering Etisalat’s leadership role in the acceleration of UAE’s digital transformation, we have been continuously working on new, innovative digital services and this acquisition is in line with our strategy to empower consumers, enhance engagement through our digital marketplace platform and drive diversification of our business,” said Khaled ElKhouly, Chief Consumer Officer of Etisalat UAE, in a statement.

Founded in 2015 by COO Nader Amiri, elGrocer’s e-grocery app delivers items from leading food, beverage, home, and other brands, and currently has over 500 outlets listed on its platform.

“We started the elGrocer journey to bring a new and superb grocery shopping experience to people in the UAE, and we are proud of what we have achieved so far,” said Amiri. “Now, we start a new chapter combining what we have built with Etisalat’s innovative services and Smiles’s powerful offering, as we look forward to providing customers with even more delightful experiences and benefits.”

Raed Hafez, CEO of elGrocer, added, “We are excited to join forces with Etisalat team giving us the opportunity to tap into their digital capabilities, advanced network, and services to accelerate our strategic expansion plans. Combining our strengths backed by Etisalat’s strong base will give us full strength to capture the market opportunities ahead.”

