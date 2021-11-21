Become a Computer Scientist in Your Spare Time

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With how rapidly the business world leans into depending on technology, and the number of investment dollars thrown towards new tech, it's not crazy to feel like you should have majored in computer science. But don't dwell on that — you may not have developed that acute business acumen if you went into computer science.

Still, if you want to get up to speed with modern technology today without having to go back to school, The 2022 Premium Computer Science Career Path Certification Bundle can be a great choice. This nine-course bundle includes more than 80 hours of training on some of the most common programming languages and computer science tools on the market today. It's on sale for just $39.99 (reg. $1,800).

The training comes from some of the web's top instructors, including Dr. Chris Mall (4.5/5 instructor rating), Juan Galvan (4.4/5 rating), and Lawrence Decamora (4.9/5 rating). The comprehensive bundle covers many of today's most important computer science subjects.

From Mall, you'll get up to speed with Python, one of the world's most popular programming languages, learning how to develop impressive apps in a matter of minutes before preparing for the Python Programmer Certification Exam.

Galvan will teach you the basics of JavaScript, the language known as the "backbone of the internet." You'll learn how to work with variables, operators, strings, and numbers and understand how to balance practical work and theoretical training. Decamora will also take you on a deep dive into Java in a 20-hour course dedicated to the fundamental concepts you need to understand to build seamless websites and apps.

All of that is just scratching the surface of what you'll learn in this massive bundle. Start your computer science education today. Right now, you can get The 2022 Premium Computer Science Career Path Certification Bundle for just $39.99.

