These Are The Top Ten Cryptocurrencies For Logistics

The blockchain is revolutionizing almost all industries, including the logistics industry. The use of blockchain and cryptocurencies can help logistic companies improve their efficiency, transparency and traceability. It will also help make supply chains more secure. Due to such benefits, many companies have already embraced the use of such technology to improve their supply chain, while many more are planning to do so. Let’s take a look at the top ten cryptocurrencies for logistics.

Top Ten Cryptocurrencies For Logistics

We used the market cap data as of Nov. 17 from coinmarketcap.com to rank the top ten cryptocurrencies for logistics.

Wabi (WABI:>$18 million)

Wabi connects brands and consumers to ensure a smooth and secure exchange of value and information. Brands can use WABI tokens to buy unique datasets on consumer behavior. WABI is down by over 8% in the last seven days and is currently trading at around $0.1899. It has an all-time high of $5.86 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.04369 (March 2020).

Ambrosus (AMB:>$21 million)

Ambrosus is a blockchain-based ecosystem for industrial management of supply chains, smart cities and sensing devices. Ambrosus combines the Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain to enable businesses to manage and share data securely and efficiently. AMB is down by over 9% in the last seven days and is currently trading at around $0.03767. It has an all-time high of $1.85 (January 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00513 (March 2020).

TE-FOOD (TONE:>$32 million)

Launched in 2016, TE-FOOD is a farm-to-table food traceability solution that aims to improve transparency in the food industry. TE-FOOD offers complete supply chain solutions, including tracing items, processing data, capturing data, storing it on the blockchain and presenting it to consumers. TONE is down by over 17% in the last seven days and is currently trading at around $0.05921. It has an all-time high of $0.119 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001036 (March 2020).

CargoX (CXO:>$37 million)

Established in Jan 2018, CargoX enables users to send digital documents anywhere within seconds. CargoX refers to itself as an independent blockchain courier service. CXO is down by over 8% in the last seven days and is currently trading at around $0.1828. It has an all-time high of $0.5063 (January 2021).

Electra Protocol (XEP:>$39 million)

Electra Protocol aims to develop a fast and secure cryptocurrency that enables transactions at a lower-than-average processing fee rate. With its native token XEP, Electra Protocol wants to become a popular payment processing option. XEP is up by over 33% in the last seven days and is currently trading at around $0.002231. It has an all-time high of $0.003643 (February 2021) and an all-time low of $0.000472 (September 2021).

Populous (PPT:>$41 million)

Launched in 2017, this network offers invoice liquidity for up to 90 days to SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises). Populous uses blockchain technology and smart contracts to ensure decentralized communication and sharing of liquidity pools between businesses. PPT is down by over 7% in the last seven days and is currently trading at around $0.7669. It has an all-time high of $76.49 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $ 0.143 (March 2020).

Waltonchain (WTC:>$64 million)

Waltonchain has an ecosystem that uses the IoT and blockchain and RFID technology to offer complete data sharing and absolute information transparency. It allows sub-chain developers to select their own consensus mechanism. WTC is down by over 16% in the last seven days and is currently trading at around $0.8433. It has an all-time high of $45.96 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.1421 (March 2020).

Morpheus.Network (MNW:>$165 million)

Morpheus.Network is a full-service, automated, supply chain platform backed by blockchain technology. Its native token MNW is used for transaction fees to power the automation platform. MNW is down by over 20% in the last seven days and is currently trading at around $3.50. It has an all-time high of $7.16 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02307 (June 2018).

OriginTrail (TRAC:>$581 million)

OriginTrail is the first Decentralized Knowledge Graph that organizes important assets and makes them discoverable, verifiable and valuable. OriginTrail helps connect the physical world and the digital world in a single connected reality. TRAC is down by over 22% in the last seven days and is currently trading at around $1.62. It has an all-time high of $3.87 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.003785 (March 2020).

VeChain (VET:>$8.82 billion)

Launched in June 2016, VeChain is a blockchain-powered supply chain platform that aims to develop an ecosystem to address major issues with supply chain management. VeChain’s in-house token VET assists in managing and creating value based on the platform’s VeChainThor public blockchain. VET is down by over 12% in the last seven days and is currently trading at around $0.1385. It has an all-time high of $0.2782 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001678 (March 2020).