Streamline Your Workflow and More with These Mac Apps

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Technology is essential for entrepreneurs. With so much to juggle every day and so many tasks to get through, you need technology to simplify your life. But entrepreneurs operate on a budget and spending a bunch of bucks on subscriptions every month just isn't all that feasible.

StackCommerce

So do yourself a favor and jump on The Complete Limited Edition Mac Bundle, while it's on sale for an extra 40 percent off for a limited time during our Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters Sale with code MACBUNDLE40. This extensive bundle includes 12 top-rated apps that can help you streamline your workflow, organize your life, and more — all for one price.

Here's a taste of what's included.

XSplit VCam

One of the best background removal and blurring solutions on the market, XSplit VCam is like having a green screen without the physical screen. This seamless app is great for entrepreneurs who spend a lot of time on video calls and need to present information clearly.

Sticky Password Premium

Hate having to remember your passwords? Unfortunately, it's pretty crucial in the life of an entrepreneur dealing with a lot of proprietary information. Sticky Password is an award-winning tool to help you store and secure all of your accounts. With unlimited storage, one-click log-in and form-filling, and more elite features, it's a simple tool that can completely overhaul your life.

Scapple

For entrepreneurs who tend to jot down notes all the time, Scapple is a digital tool that turns those notes into action. This simple note-taking app is a virtual sheet of paper that helps you make notes and connect them in a seamless, sensical way.

RealVPN

With so much proprietary information on your computer, you need to protect your browsing whenever you're not on private WiFi. RealVPN makes that easy by automatically encrypting your iPhone or iPad connection without any restrictions. You'll have the peace of mind that comes with private browsing on AES 256-bit encryption without having to deal with bandwidth throttling.

PDF Reader

Anyone who works with PDFs knows what a blessing and a curse they are. While PDFs are great for ensuring documents get delivered in high-quality, they're a nightmare to edit. PDF Reader is a powerful PDF solution for your Mac. Annotate, edit, combine, convert, encrypt, scan, and sign PDF documents seamlessly with this smart solution.

Pagico 10

Everybody could use a little extra help organizing their life. With Pagico 10, you'll have an elite tool for managing all of your projects, tasks, to-dos, and more. This professional tool centralizes all of your organization's tasks into a single view so you can game plan, track projects, schedule the future, and much more.

CloudMounter

Have a lot of information siloed across different cloud solutions? Unite them in a single place with CloudMounter. This clever storage solution supports Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Box, and many more services so you can store all of your data in a single place. CloudMounter was featured on the Mac App Store upon release and it was also nominated as Best Cloud Management Solution at the 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards.

BuhoCleaner

When your Mac slows down, you have to clean it up. BuhoCleaner is a simple Mac cleaning app made for reclaiming storage and boosting your Mac's performance.

Get more out of the Mac you use for work. For a limited time, you can get all these apps and more in The Complete Limited Edition Mac Bundle, on sale for just $16.22 (reg. $1,040) with code MACBUNDLE40.

Prices are subject to change.