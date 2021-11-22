This Award-Winning PDF Tool Can Simplify Your Business

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs are all about efficiency and thoroughness. That's why so much business is done using PDFs. These small files ensure that important information can't accidentally be changed to allow businesses to preserve information with ease. But what about when you do need to make changes? Or get signatures?

PDFs have long been a blessing and a curse. But with PDF Expert, you'll be able to enjoy all the perks with none of the drawbacks. A lifetime subscription is on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $79).

PDF Expert is one of the most accoladed PDF writers for Mac. It's won an Editor's Choice Award from Apple, was named an App of the Year by the App Store (where it has 4.7 stars), and has earned rave reviews from the likes of MacStories.net and iGeeksBlog. That's because PDF Expert just makes working with PDFs easy.

With PDF Expert, you can easily edit text, images, and links in PDFs. The software automatically detects fonts and the opacity of the original text, so you won't have to juggle a bunch of different fonts when you try to edit. Additionally, you can read huge PDF files smoothly and quickly annotate them with a host of useful tools, merge and sign documents with ease, fill out forms like taxes, applications, and orders, and much more. If you need some added security, you can password-protect sensitive documents before sharing across iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Whether you just need a tool to help you sign and complete PDF forms or you need to completely rework some of the PDF documents you use in your business, PDF Expert gives you an essential tool for modern business.

Make working with PDFs easier than ever. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to PDF Expert for 62 percent off $79 at just $29.99 for a limited time.

