Want to Be a Professional Dynamo? It Starts With Getting Your Health in Order.

Approximately 74 percent of U.S. men and women are overweight or obese. Every year, 45 million Americans go on a diet. And even if they do the work and achieve the 10 percent weight loss figure that constitutes a “successful” diet, the long-term numbers aren't encouraging. In fact, 97 percent of dieters regain everything they lost and then some within three years.

You’ve heard the old saying that you’re only as good as you feel. With disappointing numbers like those, it’s safe to say millions of professionals can’t quite reach the mind-body synergy that high performers need to see to feel like true masters of their own physical and mental health.

Found knows there’s more to achieving lasting health and happiness than watching a few pounds tick off your bathroom scale. Their program takes a holistic approach to your overall weight care journey, helping dieters not only lose weight but actually adjust their entire relationship to food and health.

Since you can’t know where you’re going until you know where you are, Found starts at the beginning, assessing each weight-care candidate with a multi-question quiz. Armed with those details, Found goes to work, crafting a three-pronged approach to improving mind and body that’s completely personalized to each user and their unique medical and emotional history.

The journey to all-around physical wellness starts for members with consultation with their own appointed dedicated medical provider. Together, they’ll formulate a food and movement plan personalized to the member. It’s the opening game plan that charts the way for losing weight safely and responsibly, based on each person’s unique medical history, the company says.

Next, that plan goes into motion with the help of a personal health coach. Each member’s coach is where the rubber truly meets the road, as the pair work in tandem crafting a plan that goes beyond weight to tackling exercise, sleep, stress management, and more. And unlike weight loss apps, Found’s coaches are real flesh-and-blood people who won’t just back down and go away if a member isn’t living up to their responsibilities.

Of course, sometimes diet and mental approach aren’t the only factors in a successful weight loss journey. In those cases, Found says it will also supply members with a personally prescribed weight health medication program. Medication should never be engaged lightly, which is why any prescribed drugs from Found are individually selected for a member to address their particular health issue. Contoured to each person’s lifestyle, all their options are FDA-approved and clinically trusted to work, the compay says.

Just work the program — and Found says you’ll find the results you’re looking for, with members losing over 200,000 lbs to date. That’s why members like Tony say he “never thought by making an impulsive choice to click on the Found site I’d be celebrating a 100 lb. weight loss in less than a year.”

Found is ready to help motivated go-getters embark on the final weight loss journey of their lives, starting at the Found website now to start assembling your own weight care plan.

