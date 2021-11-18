Square (SQ) Launches Photo Studio App to Aid Businesses

Square SQ has introduced the Square Photo Studio app globally in order to expand its reach to online businesses.

Sellers can leverage the app for taking high-quality and stylized pictures of their products from a mobile device and add to a Square item catalog or the online store.

Along with sellers enrolled in Square, anyone who wants to sell a product can seamlessly take a stylized picture of a product and sell with a Square Online Checkout link.

With the help of the Square Photo Studio app, sellers can improve customer experience without using a professional photo studio, and, thereby, save their time and money.

The recent move is expected to drive the company’s momentum across sellers worldwide. This, in turn, will strengthen SQ’s business globally.

We believe that Square’s expanding global footprint will continue to help win investors’ confidence.

Notably, Squarehas returned 6.6% on a year-to-date basis against the industry’s decline of 6.5%.

Portfolio Expansion

The latest move bodes well for SQ’s growing efforts toward bolstering its product and service offerings globally.

In addition to the recent move, Square collaborated with STATION F to provide various insights, expertise, payment solutions and developer tools to entrepreneurs in France.

SQintroduced integrated omni-channel solutions in France and Ireland to help merchants seamlessly run business operations amid the pandemic.

It also launched Square Invoices Plus in the United States, the U.K., Canada, Ireland, Japan and Australia to help businesses organize their invoicing requirements, get faster payments, and gain more customers.

Square made Cash App Pay available to its sellers across the United States through a software update. With the help of the app, sellers can accept payments made by customers using their Cash App account either by scanning the QR code at checkout or by clicking a button on their mobile devices.

Apart from this, the company rolled out Square for Restaurants in Canada in a bid to help restaurant owners run their businesses smoothly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SQ also rolled out the Early Access Program in Spain, France and Ireland. Square offers businesses an integrated set of omni-channel tools to easily sell their products and services.

Further, SQ has made its Kitchen Display Software available to all kinds of restaurants in the United States, the U.K., Canada, Australia and Ireland. The Software helps restaurants to keep track of online ordering and delivery partners.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Square carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider better-ranked stocks like ON Semiconductor ON, Advanced Micro Devices AMD and Mimecast Limited MIME. While ON Semiconductor currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Advanced Micro Devices and Mimecast carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ON Semiconductor has gained 90.6% on a year-to-date basis. The long-term earnings growth rate for ON is currently projected at 53.9%.

Advanced Micro Devices has gained 65% on a year-to-date basis. The long-term earnings growth rate for AMD is currently projected at 46.2%.

Mimecast has gained 48.7% on a year-to-date basis. The long-term earnings growth rate for MIME is currently projected at 35%.

