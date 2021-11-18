New Strong Buy Stocks for November 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH: This retail marketer and wholesaler of propane and related appliances and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This owner and operator of food and drug stores across the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Cavco Industries, Inc. CVCO: This designer, producer, and retailer of manufactured homes in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL: This manufacturer and seller of apparel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Franchise Group, Inc. FRG: This retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised as well as franchisable businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

