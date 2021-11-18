Gas Station's Sole Worker Leaves After Being Treated 'Horribly'

A gas station in Pennsylvania briefly closed this week after its only employee at the time walked off the job.

The GetGo convenience store in Moon Township, roughly 15 miles west of Pittsburgh, was unstaffed for about an hour on Tuesday morning, the local CBS station KDKA reported.

The worker walked off at about 6 a.m., leaving a note that said: "Closed because the people of Moon Township treat our employees horribly!!! And ran off the staff."

A GetGo spokesperson, Jim Sweeney, told KDKA: "The store was closed after a team member — the sole team member working in the GetGo at the time — had a negative experience with a guest. During the brief closure, the team member involved posted a handwritten sign in a store window making inaccurate claims about treatment by guests."

In a statement to Pittsburgh City Paper, GetGo said, "This regrettable sign in no way reflects the appreciation our company and the dedicated Moon Township store team have for those we serve."

"The Team Member remains with the company and we are working with her to learn as much as possible about the situation and to offer any support needed," another GetGo spokesperson, Dan Donovan, told Insider.

The incident points to a larger pattern of workers getting fed up with issues like low wages and rude customers and leaving their jobs. A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said last week, with leisure and hospitality workers quitting at more than twice the average national rate.