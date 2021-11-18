Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 18th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 18th:

- Zacks

Franchise Group, Inc. FRG: This company that operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Franchise Group has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 6.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This company that engages in the operation of food and drug stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.10, compared with 6.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Dow Inc. DOW: This company that provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Dow has a PEG ratio of 0.21, compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

ON Semiconductor Corporation ON: This company that manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

ON Semiconductor has a PEG ratio of 0.41, compared with 3.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dow Inc. (DOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG): Free Stock Analysis Report



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research