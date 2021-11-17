The 10 Best Cryptos, NFTs and Stocks to Buy as Christmas Gifts This Year

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As I explained in a recent interview with CGTN America anchor Rachelle Akuffo, the global supply chain crisis has impacted everything from Halloween costumes to video game consoles to — of course — personal vehicles both new and used. It’s possible that if you haven’t done your shopping by now, you might miss out on choice products. If so, consider the alternatives of cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens and stocks to buy.

While most sectors are having difficulty either securing necessary inventory or getting shipped products to hit distribution centers in time, publicly traded securities and digital assets obviously don’t have the same problem. With everything shifting away from paper, you can instead give your friends and loved ones gifts that can potentially last for years to come. Whether you decide on cryptos, NFTs or stocks to buy, you have endless choices.

First, cryptos are simply on fire. According to data from CoinMarketCap, investors have over 14,000 coins and tokens to choose from. Not only that, the frenzy might see this tally challenge the 15,000 threshold over the course of weeks. True, that kind of intensity doesn’t always spell positive outcomes. After all, more supply tends to put a drag on demand. But if cryptos or NFTs are not your thing, you can always elect popular stocks to buy.

And that segues into a second point. While cryptos and NFTs have undoubtedly captured the world’s imagination, several stocks to buy have also soared. Thanks to a surge in initial public offerings in 2021, you can give the gift of corporate equity across a wide range of industries. That’s especially true to the intriguing — albeit controversial — special purpose acquisition company. Though SPACs have a rough reputation, they did bring opportunities to the public arena.

To be fair, you want to perform due diligence before getting involved in the capital markets right now. Based on longstanding historical trends, valuations just can’t keep rising indefinitely before incurring a correction. But since the purpose here is gifting, here are the 10 best cryptos, NFTs and stocks to buy for the holiday season:

To clarify again, this is a list of assets to buy as gifts. Therefore, I’m going to explore some topics that I might not necessarily acquire for myself. Hence, you should not take this list of cryptos, NFTs and stocks to buy as personal recommendations but rather as creative ideas to sidestep the global supply chain crisis.

Cryptos, NFTs and Stocks to Buy: Bitcoin (BTC)

Source: Shutterstock

If you really care about the person you’re gifting cryptos to and you genuinely believe in the long-term potential of blockchain assets, then it only makes sense to consider transferring good old Bitcoin to your buddies.

Now, the tricky part is that you’ve got to make sure that your friend has a crypto account. Further, make sure you’re transferring BTC to a BTC wallet. And when you’re done making sure, make sure again! Remember, this is a decentralized market. You make a mistake, that’s your problem and yours alone.

Also, make sure your buddies know that because they could get the wrong impression if they’re new to cryptos. But aside from these administrative concerns, choose Bitcoin if you’re in doubt. Sure, the other coins and tokens are snazzier, but BTC has really garnered the lion’s share of mainstream interest.

While I don’t know where the rest of the 14,000-plus cryptos will end up years from today, I’m fairly certain Bitcoin will still be a thing.

Filecoin (FIL)

Source: knipsdesign/shutterstock.com

You might have thought that I was going to pick the number-two virtual currency, but I decided to shift away from conventional thinking and went with Filecoin instead. One of the most intriguing cryptos, Filecoin is a decentralized storage system, with the development team aiming to “store humanity’s most important information.”

At this point, lay observers might wonder why wouldn’t I go with cloud computing services such as platforms from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) or Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) via Google. The answer of course is that these offerings are centralized. And while they might make great stocks to buy for the long run, they represent big business.

As such, only these industry titans benefit when you use their cloud-computing services. However, with Filecoin, network contributors collectively offer storage capacity in exchange for crypto-based rewards.

Logically, a debate exists as to the intrinsic, fundamental value of crypto rewards outside the context of fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar. Still, I do like the concept of decentralized participation toward a practical and in-demand goal.

Cryptos, NFTs and Stocks to Buy: Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Source: Sharaf Maksumov / Shutterstock.com

I might get some heat — or outright laughter — for suggesting Bitcoin Cash as one of the cryptos to gift to your loved ones this Christmas season. However, there’s a method to the madness.

First, I think it’s helpful to do away with the notion that the “fundamentals” are driving the digital asset market. Here’s the harsh reality. Since the broader concept of the blockchain is essentially open source, there’s no way to copyright it. That means a specific decentralized network will always have to worry about the better mousetrap looming in the horizon.

Second, so many other assets have already skyrocketed. I’m not just referring to cryptos but also NFTs and even regular stocks to buy. There doesn’t seem to be many discounts available. Well, Bitcoin Cash is one such example, relatively speaking.

While other coins have printed record-breaking valuations, BCH has yet to hit its December 2017 high. Heck, it hasn’t even gotten close. So, what am I saying? Bitcoin Cash might be do for a big rally (as long as this wider sentiment continues being hot).

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Source: Wollertz / Shutterstock

Yes, I said it, Dogecoin. There’s a process involved in how I learned to stop worrying and love the DOGE. To be clear, I’m not hiding from the fact that I’ve been a longtime critic of Dogecoin and meme cryptos. For months, I’ve harped on the concept that DOGE and its ilk were nothing more than scatological experiments about to sink in the smelly stuff.

By the way, you can lose plenty of money with DOGE. Sure, you can lose money even in blue-chip stocks to buy. But the chances of utter devastation are far greater for meme cryptos.

Nevertheless, as so many other “serious” coins and tokens have captured large swathes of the public, meme coins suddenly started to make sense. If anything, they’re honest. They’re not trying to cure cancer or solve world hunger. They’re about having fun and making money.

And because of the interest demand and the feeling of community, it’s possible to exploit the psychology of the greater fool theory. Just tell the gift recipient not to hold on too long.

Cryptos, NFTs and Stocks to Buy: PixTapes

Source: B. Godart / Shutterstock.com

In addition to their decentralization protocols, one of the driving forces behind cryptos is their fungibility. That’s just a fancy word meaning that, as an example, one BTC from the U.S. is the same as another BTC minted in another part of the world. This universal acceptance of Bitcoin means that it’s quite possible that in the future, it could become the currency of the internet.

By definition, then, NFTs are not fungible, meaning that each token is unique. Therefore, buying an NFT is similar to buying a Rembrandt painting. Since they ain’t making any more of those things, once you have one, that’s it. You’re the forever owner until you decide to part ways with it — or it parts ways with you.

Therefore, several items of popular culture have become embodied as NFTs, especially music. If you’re interested in giving a gift that really stands out, you might want to check out the PixTapes community. Here, you’ll find 10,000 vintage “tapes” of all-time favorites.

SolChicks

Source: Majna / Shutterstock.com

As you probably know, the metaverse is a big deal. According to a USA Today article, author Neal Stephenson receives credit for coining the now ubiquitous term. In his science fiction novel Snow Crash, he “envisioned lifelike avatars who met in realistic 3D buildings and other virtual reality environments.”

“Since then, various developments have made mileposts on the way toward a real metaverse, an online virtual world which incorporates augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D holographic avatars, video and other means of communication. As the metaverse expands, it will offer a hyper-real alternative world for you to coexist in.”

If you’re interested in immersing yourself in a digital fantasy — and perhaps make some coin off your endeavors — you should check out SolChicks. A so-called play-to-earn fantasy game, SolChicks will certainly appeal to members of Generation Z.

Naturally, this is a great idea if you’re thinking about impressing someone in an age-appropriate bracket. If you’re thinking about treating a baby boomer, going for Bitcoin will probably be the better choice.

Cryptos, NFTs and Stocks to Buy: Battle for Nippon

Source: AQ_taro_neo / Shutterstock.com

If you hang around cryptos and NFTs for a while, you’ll notice a consistent theme about obsession with all things Japan. Of course, there’s the aforementioned Dogecoin and the canine-inspired meme coins which stem from the Shiba Inu, a Japanese hunting dog. As well, you have the politically tolerant ecosystem for crypto integration, which is something American crypto advocates have been calling for back at home.

Still, my research regarding the true source of the obsession came up empty and frankly, that’s probably for the better. Suffice to say, the obsession is real and as such, you might want to check out the community Battle for Nippon.

Per its website, Battle for Nippon specializes in NFTs “inspired by authentic Ukiyo-e Japanese artwork.” Based on the meme-ish quality and groupthink nature of speculative crypto-based investments, this project should perform very well.

If anything, the artwork is phenomenal so it’s a double benefit for the recipient. Even if a particular NFT doesn’t generate profits, it’s a great conversation piece.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: NYCStock / Shutterstock.com

Quite possibly the publicly traded company that’s appropriate for every demographic, Microsoft in my opinion is a can’t-go-wrong gift idea. If you’re patient enough, I would use the same words to describe a personal holding in the equity unit. For those who’ve followed my work over the years, you know that MSFT is often one of my go-to stocks to buy.

Typically, I say that because Microsoft is a true powerhouse in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry. You really can’t function in a professional setting without its Office applications. Moreover, as the gig economy continues to be a larger component of the labor force, Microsoft’s SaaS offerings will become even more relevant.

Add in the video game element through its Xbox console and it’s no surprise why MSFT is up nearly 54% year-to-date through the Nov. 17 session. And recently, Microsoft partnered with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB ) to integrate their work collaboration software, lending more support for MSFT’s upside trajectory.

Cryptos, NFTs and Stocks to Buy: Lucid Group (LCID)

Source: ggTravelDiary / Shutterstock.com

Seemingly a Pavlovian response, whenever the topic of electric vehicles comes up, the phrase, “it’s the future” is never too far behind. Given the global community’s focus on clean energy technologies, the statement is probably correct. When the future will arrive, though, is an open debate.

Yes, EV battery costs are constantly declining, per research from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania. Thus, over time, EVs should theoretically reach price parity with gasoline-powered cars. However, the price for batteries in premium EVs are obviously much higher, which makes pound-for-pound comparisons to gasoline cars difficult.

But that’s also why the narrative for Lucid Group is so intriguing. Management makes no bones about whom the company is targeting, namely rich people that can afford EVs priced at $70,000 and above. True, the team would like to address the lower end of the income strata, but economic realities force Lucid to aim high.

That’s just as well. Before EV integration can occur in the middle of the spectrum, it must first occur at the top.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Source: Inozemtsev Konstantin / Shutterstock.com

It’s not unusual for loved ones to gift each other precious metals in the form of jewelry. But in such cases, the price that you pay is at a rich premium relative to the metal content. If you want a cost-superior gift, you might want to consider a mining play like Wheaton Precious Metals.

Primarily, the thesis for WPM is inflation fears. According to a Bloomberg report, U.S. consumer sentiment dropped to a 10-year low recently as Americans worried about the declining purchasing power of the dollar. Logically, this sets into play other concerns such as car and home prices that may continue to swing higher despite breaking into ridiculous valuations.

But I also think that WPM could benefit from broader economic and societal headwinds. We already saw how the stress of the pandemic resulted in chaos throughout 2020. If we don’t get a firm hold of the situation soon, we might see more unrest in 2022.

No matter the specifics, uncertainty seems to be the only certainty we have. That’s a cynical boost for WPM as one of the stocks to buy to hedge the unknown.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto held a LONG position in BTC, BCH and DOGE. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.

