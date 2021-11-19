The 10 Best Job Search Sites

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It’s no secret that job hunting can be overwhelming. Hundreds of job boards exist and sifting through openings on company pages is highly time-consuming. Job search engines streamline the process by scouring the web for listings from job boards, company websites, recruiter and staffing agency listings, etc., so you can browse through your options in one functional interface.

Job search sites let job seekers refine their searches with filters like industry, location, experience level, full/ part-time, and specific keywords, so you can efficiently find what you’re looking for. Many sites even let you create a profile and upload a resume for easy applying. You can also set up job alerts for personalized results based on the criteria you set.

Of course, discovering the right listing is only part of the equation. A polished, modernized resume and LinkedIn page are essential to landing your dream job. Luckily, many job sites include extra features such as resume templates, salary information, blogs and career advice to make your application more attractive to recruiters.

Explore ten of the best job search engines to get you ahead in your career.

ZipRecruiter—Best Overall Package

This popular job site is a top choice among job seekers and recruiters. ZipRecruiter empowers job seekers with the tools they need to get hired. Sophisticated AI-matching technology simplifies job searching by connecting hiring managers at top companies with the right candidate–almost like a personal recruiter. ZipRecruiter’s #1 rated job search app makes searching and applying from your phone effortless. Alerts keep you informed by letting you know when your application was reviewed, and one-tap apply enables you to submit your profile to jobs anytime, anywhere.

Its Invite to Apply feature is another strong selling point. Leveraging ZipRecruiter’s matching technology, it identifies candidates that are a strong fit for a business’s open roles and presents them to hiring managers. Businesses can then invite top candidates to apply for their jobs. ZipRecuiter says jobs where employers use the Invite to Apply feature receive more than 2.5 times more candidates.

Monster

Monster is a well-known job search engine that offers a variety of tools. Whether you’re exploring, prepping your resume, applying for jobs or actively interviewing, Monster provides resources for wherever you are in your journey. In addition to tips and expert advice, Monster also lets job seekers hide their resumes from current employers.

Indeed

This powerful job search engine provides access to millions of jobs to help you take the next step in your career. Employers can list openings on Indeed directly through sponsored postings that match keywords in your searches. In addition to a robust job search engine, Indeed provides company reviews and salary information. Upload your resume for easy applying and save jobs that interest you.

SimplyHired

Search through millions of openings by a job title, skills, or specific company with SimplyHired. If you’re just beginning your job search, SimplyHired offers various practical tools like a free resume builder of over 30 resume templates, including career-specific writing examples. SimplyHired also provides information about salaries and job markets in a specific city.

Glassdoor

Glassdoor is more than salary data and company reviews. This job search engine pulls millions of listings around the web that users can browse through. Filter your search by salary, company size, commute, location and more. Glassdoor can also give job seekers salary estimates to help them land the right job.

AngelList

AngelList is a specialty job search engine that focuses on startup and tech careers. Credited as the #1 startup hiring platform, AngelList helps people find roles in everything from promising young businesses to well-known Silicon Valley giants. Apply privately to over 130,000 startup and tech jobs with one profile.

CareerBuilder

Search by skills, view salaries and take advantage of one-click apply with CareerBuilder. You can discover what employers are looking for and filter searches by part-time, full-time and gig work. CareerBuilder matches jobs with keywords in your resume and lets you know how you stack up against other applicants.

Job.com

This unique job search engine uses artificial intelligence to match job seekers with quality companies. Job.com is reinventing recruiting for companies with AI, blockchain, enhanced feedback and financial incentives for new hires. So, if you get hired through Job.com, you’ll get a 5 percent salary signing bonus.

USAjobs.gov

Federal agencies use USAjobs.gov for posting careers in various fields. This official US government website lists civil service job opportunities and matches qualified candidates with employers. USAjobs.gov also provides hiring paths for veterans, military spouses, students, graduates, individuals with disabilities, and more.

Behance

Behance says it is the world’s largest network for discovering creative work. If you’re looking for freelance, internships or full-time jobs in a creative field, it might be worth searching on Behance. The site also showcases creative work from around the world to encourage networking opportunities. A collaboration with Adobe Talent is also notable because it supports job seekers in building their portfolio websites for free with creative cloud.