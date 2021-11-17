Avalanche Price Predictions: How High Can a Deloitte Deal Take the AVAX Crypto?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Avalanche (CCC: AVAX-USD ), the “fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry,” is reaching for the snowy mountain top — and beyond. The AVAX crypto is up 13% on the day, to top off an absolutely blistering month. Amid lofty Avalanche price predictions, the layer-one blockchain is up more than 85% this month, and over 200% since September. Currently, Avalanche is sitting pretty, at an all-time high of $107 per coin.

Following a recent partnership with consulting giant Deloitte and the success if its generous incentive program, Avalanche remains one of the few cryptos immune to the industry-wide pullback that has even Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) down on the day.

After a rather ugly day for crypto, the gains for AVAX are intriguing. With that in mind, what do you need to know?

Avalanche has reached an agreement with “big four” accounting firm Deloitte, to enhance the latter’s work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Deloitte plans on leveraging the Avalanche blockchain to bolster its own attempts at developing applications to provide disaster relief compensation for state and local governments.

Avalanche is on track to the moon right now, but will it stay the course? Find out what some experts think about the coin’s future.

Avalanche Price Predictions Heat Up With Optimistic Growth

FXStreet believes there is still much more room to grow for Avalanche. Noting upward pressure that could move the coin an additional 20%, the site sees AVAX reaching as high as $128. It does however acknowledge the chance of a pullback that could take it down as low as $68.

WalletInvestor is also positive on Avalanche. The site calls for consistent growth in both the short and long term, with price targets of $113 within a week, and $144 as s00n as a year.

Gov.Capital feels similarly. The site expects the coin to continue rising through December. Within a year, it thinks it can reach as high as $280.

Cryptopolitan sees Avalanche reaching $117 before the end of the year, and has a fairly conservative $136 target after a year.

