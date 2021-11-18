Top Marijuana Stocks To Buy In November? 2 Global Companies For List Right Now

The US Cannabis Industry And Its Current Effects On The Market

Are you looking for the best ways to invest in the top marijuana stocks in 2021? After showing some momentum in last week’s trading many top cannabis stocks to buy have come back down to lower levels. In 2021 the cannabis sector has declined most of the year after reaching highs in February. Now in November pot stocks have begun to experience increased volatility after the announcement of the introduction of a federal marijuana reform bill the States Reform Act.

Unfortunately, this has again been met with opposition from leading Democrats in the Senate. Who is fighting to include more of the decriminalization and expungement language from their earlier draft of the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act. With the continued delays in Congress on passing updates to cannabis laws from the ’80s and 90’s the US cannabis sector continues to trade lower.

For new investors, this could be an opportunity to find cannabis stocks at much lower price points. In addition, because of the increased volatility, more traders are using short-term trading methods to take advantage of the price swings. Some investors use day trading and swing trading techniques to produce returns from marijuana penny stocks. For those not familiar with penny stocks these are any stocks trading under the $5 stock price.

Finding Penny Stocks And Learning To Make Returns In 2021

For the most part, penny stocks are known for having more volatility than other areas of the market. When it comes to cannabis stock in 2021 the main catalyst has been federal cannabis reform. Although leading cannabis companies have continued to deliver strong earnings during this round of results it seems to not be helping cannabis stocks hold on to any gains so far this month. As this volatility continues let’s look at 2 marijuana stocks to add to your list you may not have heard about.

Cannabis Stocks For Your Watchlist For November

Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is an internationally focused cannabis company that leverages low-cost cultivation to supply cannabis derivatives to its different business divisions. At the present time, the company has one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivations facilities and supplies its diverse business of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. On November 15th Flora announced it completed the acquisition of Vessel Brand Inc. In detail, the acquisition provides Flora with a presence in the North American cannabis market. Additionally, this strengthens the company in the premium brand market with Vessel’s strong position in the luxury cannabis consumer market.

In general, the company is building its brand on a global scale with operations in North America, South America, and parts of the EU. Primarily, building its footprint in the global cannabis market, Flora is constructing purpose-built, EU-GMP compliant facilities to meet the world’s stringent quality standards. In specific, this strategy qualifies Flora’s cannabis derivatives for organic and pharmaceutical-grade certification to allow distribution in jurisdictions around the world. The company’s brand includes Mambe, Mind Naturals, Almost Virgin, Flora Lab, and Stardog Loungewear.

FLGC stock closed at $3.69 on November 18th down 13.38% for the trading day. As it stands, the stock has a 52-week price range of $2.85-$21.45 and is down 17.28% in the past five trading days. According to analysts at CNN Business FLGC stock has a 12-month median price target of $10.75 per share. At the present time, this would represent an upside of 190.54% from its last trading price.

IM Cannabis Corp.

At the present time, IMC is a global operator in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector, that supplies products to Israel, Germany, and Canada. Based in Israel, the company has established the IMC brand as a staple in the Israeli medical cannabis market. Primarily, IMC is expanding its business to offer services to the medical cannabis industry. In general, the company operates in the European market through Adjupharm, a German-based subsidiary, and EU-GMP-certified medical cannabis distributor. Recently, the company announced the completion of a state-of-the-art logistics center in Germany. In perspective, once it’s operating this facility will allow Adjupharm to streamline its supply chain including repackaging of bulk cannabis.

In the third quarter, the company announced a partnership with cbdMD Inc. to launch cbdMD products in Israel. On November 15th the company delivered its third-quarter 2021 earnings with revenue of $14.4 million up 30% from Q2 2021. In detail gross margin improved to 20%and is expected to continue to increase into 2022. Now, the company is resuming shipments at the start of the third quarter. As well as the additional agreements to ensure the flow of EU-GMP supply.

IMCC stock is trading at $3.14 on November 18th down 5.54% in the past five trading days. The stock has a 52-week price range of $1.302-$11.63 and is down 33.68% in the last six months. According to analysts at Tip Ranks IMCC stock has a 12-month average price target of $7.67 per share. This forecast would represent an upside of 144.27% from its last trading price. As the global cannabis market continues to grow IMCC stock could be a top cannabis stock for your November watchlist.

