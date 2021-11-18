A World Tour of Policy Rate Hikes

- Zacks

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is to help outline the Fed’s taper timeline.

1. The Fed usually leads the way in this. But, this time, Fed Chief Jerome Powell is behind his peers from other countries. Why do you think that is?

2. You’ve written that the ECB may be even further behind the curve on this than the Fed. So, which countries are leading the way?

3. Why are the major central bank players hamstrung?

4. You say this U.S. lag spells out a major worry for stock investors for 2022. What is that?

5. Traders have reportedly moved up their expectations for the first Fed rate hike to July of next year from their original September call. Do you agree with that?

6. Meantime, are you seeing a flattening in the yield curve taking shape that investors need to be concerned about?

7. What story do you think GDP and other key economic data here will tell going forward?

8. What role does inflation play in your outlook?

9. You’re currently looking beyond fashionable stocks. Namely, Xilinx XLNX, Stellantis STLA and Nutrien NTR.

Taper Talk with Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, with John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

