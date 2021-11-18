Best ETFs for the Infrastructure Boom & Megatrends

- Zacks

(1:00) - New Infrastructure Bill: What Are The Big Takeaways Investors Need To Know?

(9:20) - What Should We Expect From The Build Back Better Bill?

(17:00) - What 2022 Mega Trends Should Investors Keep An Eye On?

(26:15) - How Should You Position Your Portfolio For The Remainder Of 2021?

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Jeff Spiegel, U.S. Head of Megatrends and International ETFs at BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with a portfolio exceeding $9.5 trillion.

We discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure law, Build Back Better framework and investing themes for 2022.

Earlier this week, President Biden signed into law the massive bipartisan bill that provides for the biggest investments in the U.S. infrastructure in decades, including funds to repair aging roads and bridges, modernize rails, ports, and airports and expand broadband access, among other projects.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF IFRA has already seen a lot of inflows this year, but investors may be missing an opportunity in digital infrastructure, per Jeff. The iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF IDAT provides exposure to the companies that will play a critical role in helping make high-speed internet access for every American a reality.

The Build Back Better bill, which calls for spending $1.75 trillion over a decade, is awaiting a vote by Congress. The framework proposes the largest single investment in the clean energy economy. It also includes tax credits to buyers of electric vehicles and other incentives.

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF IDRV invests not only in EV manufacturers but also the critical input providers for manufacturing. Tesla TSLA, NVIDIA NVDA and Qualcomm QCOM are its top holdings.

The iShares Clean Energy ETF ICLN provides exposure to the entire value-chain of companies involved in clean energy, from the power producers to equipment providers, such as solar panel manufacturers.

Megatrends are long-term trends transforming the way we live and work. COVID-19 has accelerated some of these trends. We discuss how these trends are likely to play out in 2022.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN): ETF Research Reports



iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA): ETF Research Reports



iShares SelfDriving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV): ETF Research Reports



iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research