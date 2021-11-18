CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $264.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 4.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CrowdStrike Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 1, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $364.76 million, up 56.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +74.07% and +60.85%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 571.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 77.62, so we one might conclude that CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 22.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CRWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

