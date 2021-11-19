Mindhouse Raises $6 Million In Seed Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mindhouse, a curative wellness platform, has announced a capital raise of $6 million in its Seed round led by Binny Bansal.

Other investors were General Catalyst, Better Capital, Kwaish Capital, Anicut and the founders - Pooja Khanna and Pankaj Chaddah.

Focusing on curative wellness, Mindhouse is creating a bouquet of wellness services for patients suffering from various health conditions and chronic diseases.

“Patients suffering from any long-drawn health condition always require a change in lifestyle, in addition to clinical care. The wellness industry is growing at a very high rate and curative wellness is the need-center of this growth. At least 60 per cent of the consumer spend on the $4.5 trillion worth wellness industry. This provides a great opportunity to build an impact-oriented business,” said Pooja Khanna, co-founder of Mindhouse in a statement.

Mindhouse offers yoga and nutrition programs focused on specific health conditions and caters to customers across the globe. “India is the wellness capital of the world. With the quality of talent India has, we must take pole position in delivering the highest quality wellness services to the globe. Mindhouse generates 75 per cent of their revenue from India and is looking to increase the global share of business in the next 12 months,” Pooja added.