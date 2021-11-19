Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 19th:

- Zacks

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. TPH: This single-family attached and detached homes builder has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.66, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.4% over the last 60 days.

First United has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.09, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited TGH: This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.12, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

