Instagram Rolls Out New 'Rage Shake' Feature and the Option to Delete an Image From a Carousel

In a video update posted on Twitter, Instagram head Adam Mosseri explains how the new features work.

Instagram's carousel feature, which has allowed users to combine up to 10 photos and videos in a single post since 2017, just got a major and much-needed update: Now, you can delete a single image or clip from the carousel without erasing the entire thing. 

In a video update posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Instagram head Adam Mosseri explains how the new photo-deletion option works. 

To remove a photo or video from the carousel, tap the three-dot icon, then the edit button. From there, swipe to the image or clip you want to delete, then press "delete." Mosseri readily admits that the feature was long overdue, and although it's currently only available on iOS, Android users can expect it soon. 

U.S. users have access to an additional new feature this week: the "Rage Shake," which, as you might have guessed, comes into play when users encounter frustrating experiences on the app. When you run into a problem, all you have to do is shake your phone to bring up Instagram's bug-report interface, which allows you to tell the company exactly what went wrong. It will help Instagram prioritize the specific issues it needs to resolve, Mosseri says. 

What's next, now that Instagram users have gotten the photo-deletion option they've requested for years? Hopefully, a dedicated iPad app. 

