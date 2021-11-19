10 tips that the experts of the entrepreneurial world gave us this year

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The INCmty festival, the largest Spanish-speaking festival, in addition to bringing together experts from the global entrepreneurial ecosystem, academics and future entrepreneurs, gave 10 lessons that we should not forget.

The Tec de Monterrey entrepreneurship platform brought together more than 7,000 female and male entrepreneurs, more than 200 speakers and 326 activities and content. You can relive the festival through On Demand content until November 30.

"At first, I did not want to talk about my struggles, women who usually do not talk about the challenges they face can relate to this story and inspire others." Maye Musk, model, author, dietician and mother of a fascinating family.

“In recent years there has been high growth throughout the industry, but any expectations were exceeded with the pandemic. The pressure of demand means that the next generation is expected to be the one that will play video games the most in history and would employ hundreds of people ”, Guillermo Vizcaíno, director of public relations and marketing at Lienzo.

“A lot of people always quit, they want instant success, instant gratification, instant results. You learn from the moments you think you're down. ”Priscilla Loomis, Olympian.

"In Mexico 85% of micro-businesses are owned by women. When COVID-19 forced the closure of businesses and activities ceased and these micro-businesses sustained the economy, Mexico did not fare worse during this crisis thanks to women, we saved the economy ", Sofía Pérez Gasque, National President of the Coordinating Council of Business Women.

"We want companies to embrace chaos, take risks in uncertain times, and constantly rebuild," Reid Hoffman co-founder of LinkedIn.

"If you think in terms of creating something new, whatever you want it to be, failure is necessary for success," Brad Feld, co-founder of the Foundry Group platform.

"If you want to be someone you have to be on Google, and not only that, but you have to be on top," Neil Patel, co-founder Ubersuggest.

“If people don't agree to your truth that's fine, you don't have to do things that don't echo what you want to do. You want people to come to you for the right reasons, ”environmentalist and superfood expert Darin Olien.

“There has been a lot of innovation (with the pandemic) and things have been done that we thought would take years. The lesson is that when there is a crisis, humans come together and act ”, Raj Sisodia, leader of the Conscious Capitalism movement and Distinguished University Professor of Conscious Enterprise at Tecnológico de Monterrey.

"We have a lot to unlearn, we must be critical and critical of the patterns we have inherited, we have to dare to question ourselves", Inés Sáenz, vice president of Inclusion, Social Impact and Sustainability at Tec.