Voyager Price Predictions: How High Can a Coinbase Listing Take the VGX Crypto?

A listing on a widely used cryptocurrency exchange is very exciting for users. If one is already a user of an exchange, they need not go searching for new cryptos — the exchange they trust can simply bring them to the forefront. But those who stand to benefit even more from a crypto listing are the cryptos themselves. Making it onto a large and reputable crypto exchange is a badge of reputability and a chance of broad exposure to new potential buyers. Voyager Token (CCC:VGX-USD) is one such example of a token seeing big buyer interest, thanks to its Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN ) listing.

The VGX token is the cryptocurrency of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF). The company provides various crypto-trading services fueled by its underlying token. Most notably, users can utilize the Voyager Digital app to trade 60 different cryptocurrencies, which can be held on-app for APYs that change by the month. By changing rewards each month, the app can reward those holding trendier coins and tokens. Right now, the company is offering a 12% yield on Polkadot (CCC: DOT-USD ), as it began the month on an impressive tear.

Users need not stake any of their coins on Voyager to receive rewards. By simply holding the minimum required balance in their Voyager wallets, one receives passive income each month. On top of this unique and very user-friendly model, the company also offers a debit card through Mastercard (NYSE: MA ), which allows users to spend USD Coin (CCC:USDC-USD) on everyday purchases and earn crypto rewards on top of that. Alongside Voyager’s existence as a publicly traded company, this partnership gives Voyager plenty of credibility.

Voyager Price Predictions Rise as VGX Lands on Coinbase

While the Voyager network proves its legitimacy through its high-brow partnership and presence on trading floors, its listing on Coinbase is showing its VGX token to be a worthy buy. The listing is helping to push VGX ever-higher and spawning lots of interest in Voyager price predictions.

Coinbase is one of the most reputable exchanges in the world. The second-largest exchange by trading volume, many people turn to Coinbase for well vetted cryptos with lots of upside potential. Today, the exchange is deeming VGX to be just that. The platform is announcing the trading of VGX on its digital floor starting early in the afternoon.

The announcement precedes some gigantic gains for VGX. The token is posting gains of over 30% this morning. Even more impressive is its trading volume; since Coinbase made its announcement, trading volume in VGX is up over 800% from yesterday. Indeed, the announcement is good for a two-month high of $4.40 for the token. Let’s take a look at some Voyager price predictions and see where else the token may be heading:

DigitalCoin expects VGX to close out the year at $5.78. It is forecasting a price of $6.69 for the token at the end of next year as well.

WalletInvestor’s 12-month prediction hones in on a $5 value for VGX by November of 2022.

Gov Capital is far more bullish than its peers. The site expects VGX to rise far above previous prices to a new all-time high of $12.83 by next November.

