Boson Protocol News: What to Know as the BOSON Crypto Hits the Metaverse

Metaverse plays come in all shapes and sizes. The metaverse networks themselves can be wildly different, from Decentraland’s (CCC:MANA-USD) fully immersive 3D experience to Axie Infinity’s (CCC:AXS-USD) two-dimensional, top-down metaverse. There are also plenty of crypto plays that work in accessory with these larger networks, like Efinity (CCC:EFI-USD), which allows users to transfer non-fungible tokens (NFTs) across platforms. Boson Protocol (CCC:BOSON-USD) is one such metaverse play, and a piece of Boson Protocol news is drawing a lot of eyes to the token.

Boson is promising something unlike other metaverse plays; it wants to bridge the virtual world and the physical one closer than ever before. The protocol is an e-commerce tool to help metaverse networks translate their NFT offerings to real-life goods.

Under Boson, NFTs that one can buy in the metaverse are made available as real, physical items. The protocol is interesting in that users can participate and earn money by tokenizing their real-world goods themselves. In doing this, sellers provide a commitment to exchange, meaning a buyer can swap their NFT for the actual good if desired. In essence, this can create a digital counterpart to all real-world fashion and accessories; these matching pieces can then be swapped at will.

The protocol began really turning heads back in September. Developers made the protocol’s first major acquisition to tokenize, and it is certainly a flashy offering. The project acquired a $1 million suit from fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, called the “Glass Suit.” The network will house the physical suit in a museum, while also minting an NFT version of the suit for bidders to fight over and potentially swap for the real deal.

Boson Protocol News: Decentraland Launch Brings BOSON Retail to the Metaverse

The BOSON token launched in early April to largely lukewarm reception. Launching at 50 cents per token, the crypto surged immediately past $5 before steadily losing through May. October began a big upswing for the protocol, seeing the attention from the suit sale and the general interest in the metaverse picking up significantly.

Now, the network is pulling lots of attention thanks to its coming launch on Decentraland. Boson will be releasing its Boson Portal on the metaverse. The Portal will be a retail space similar to a shopping mall, where users can browse and purchase NFTs. Of course, thanks to Boson’s unique model, these NFTs will be “twins” with real world assets to swap.

What Boson presents through its partnership with Decentraland is a service unlike any other right now. The protocol provides a legitimate bridge between physical goods and NFTs in a very unique way. Investors are obviously wising up to this, seeing the BOSON token’s transaction volume swell today. While the token itself is paring losses of about 13%, buyers are taking the opportunity to buy at a discount; transaction volume of the token is up 22% so far.

