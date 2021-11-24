Top Apps and Software Entrepreneurs Can Get for Black Friday

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

No entrepreneur can do it all alone. Between valuable partners and valuable technology, you need help to make your small business soar to its potential. If you're in the market for new tech, right now is a great time to buy. Ahead of Black Friday, you can save an extra 30% off all of these apps and software for a limited time. Just use promo code APPS30 at checkout.

StackCommerce

AOMEI Backupper Professional Edition: Lifetime Subscription

Designed for Windows PCs and laptops, AOMEI Backupper is comprehensive, easy-to-use backup software for all of your data. It supports system, disk, files, and partition backup as well as cloning your system, syncing files, and much more. It's a single solution to vastly simplify your data management and protection.

Get AOMEI Backupper for $20.29 (reg. $49) with promo code APPS30.

The Lifetime Password Manager & Privacy Subscription Bundle

Get two elite security solutions in one! This bundle includes lifetime subscriptions to VPN Unlimited and Sticky Password, two solutions to protect your browsing and your passwords. VPN Unlimited is PC Mag's Top VPN and Sticky Password has earned an Editor's Choice Award.

Get The Lifetime Password Manager & Privacy Subscription Bundle for $20.99 (reg. $398) with promo code APPS30.

AnyFix iOS Fix: Lifetime Subscription

iOS problems? Before bringing your device into an Apple Store and paying a premium, try AnyFix. This clever device can solve more than 130 iOS, tvOS, and iPadOS problems and more than 200 iTunes problems with the highest success rate of any program. It just takes a click.

Get AnyFix iOS Fix for $27.99 (reg. $129) with promo code APPS30.

VidToon 2.0 Animated Video Maker: Lifetime Subscription

Want to differentiate your marketing? Animated videos are a great way to do it. And you don't have to have any expertise when you're using VidToon. This simple tool offers dozens of characters, backgrounds, and a drag-and-drop interface to make animating stories easy.

Get VidToon 2.0 for $34.30 (reg. $4,020) with promo code APPS30.

Mail Backup X Individual Edition

Your email is the lifeblood of your business. So don't just give it the standard protections and services. Mail Backup X is a seamless tool to backup important emails, eliminate old and unnecessary ones, and get better organized.

Get Mail Backup X for $34.99 (reg. $179) with promo code APPS30.

Speakly: Lifetime Subscription

Meeting with international clients? It helps to speak the language. Speakly helps you learn a new language quickly by honing in on the 4,000 most statistically relevant words in a chosen language.

Get Speakly for $48.99 (reg. $399) with promo code APPS30.

XSplit Broadcaster Premium: Lifetime Subscription (Windows)

Made for live streamers, virtual event hosts, presenters, and more, XSplit Broadcaster is the ultimate green screen for your mobile work. Whether you're presenting complicated information to hundreds of people, making an HR video, or practically anything else virtual, XSplit Broadcaster gives you the customizable video support you need.

Get XSplit Broadcaster for $55.30 (reg. $200) with promo code APPS30.

iBrave Cloud Web Hosting: Lifetime Subscription

Web hosting can cost you thousands of dollars in the long run. Make a smarter choice with iBrave, which gives you load-balanced unlimited cloud hosting through a global Content Delivery Network (CDN) without any monthly fees. Pay just once and get support for unlimited websites and traffic.

Get iBrave for $69.99 (reg. $2,997) with promo code APPS30.

mSpy Mobile Phone Tracker: Lifetime Subscription

It's hard to focus if you don't know if your kids are safe. With mSpy, you'll always be in the know. This top-rated tracker keeps tabs on your kids' texts, calls, and social media activity to keep you privy to what they're doing when you're not around.

Get mSpy for $69.99 (reg. $3,599) with promo code APPS30.

The CuriosityStream + KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription Bundle

Entrepreneurs should never stop learning. Aside from learning the newest technology in your industry, you can watch and discover all kinds of things, past and present, right on your screen. With this bundle, you'll get access to the massive documentary library on CuriosityStream for life.

Get The CuriosityStream + KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Lifetime Subscription Bundle for $125.30 (reg. $449) with promo code APPS30.

Prices subject to change.