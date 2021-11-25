Get Inexpensive Flights, Learn a New Language, and More for Black Friday

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Between the rise of fuel prices and the glut of post-Covid regulation travel, airline prices are soaring and those lofty travel goals are fast becoming more and more unrealistic. That's also before navigating hostile airline policies like seat fees and other hidden charges. Travel, it seems, is just becoming prohibitively expensive for anybody, but the corporate-funded business traveler.

For entrepreneurs, you may not have the travel budget you wished, but you still have to travel for work. To make the process a little more palatable, check out The World Traveler Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription. It's on sale for 20 percent off with code TRAVEL20 today.

This three-part bundle comprises subscriptions to Matt's Flights, The Complete 2021 Travel Hacker Bundle, and Rosetta Stone. If you're traveling abroad, Rosetta Stone is the "gold standard of language education," arming you with a tool that's trusted by NASA and TripAdvisor to help their employees converse in new languages quickly. You'll get access to 24 languages with Rosetta Stone's award-winning interactive software and the world's best speech recognition technology to fully immerse yourself in learning a new language before you travel abroad.

Additionally, Matt's Flights will help you beat those pricy airlines. With this service, you'll receive three or more inexpensive flight deals each week based on your departing airport or desired location. You can also log an unlimited number of custom search requests to guarantee the cheapest airfare whether you're traveling last minute or looking to plan a future adventure.

Finally, The Travel Hacker Bundle includes six courses on travel hacks to help you thrive as a digital nomad, find great deals, and go farther on a smaller budget.

Traveling the world doesn't have to be a hassle. You can get The World Traveler Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription for an extra 20 percent off at just $159.20 (reg. $1,784) when you use promo code TRAVEL20 today.

