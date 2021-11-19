Shiba Inu Price Predictions: How High Can a Pupcoin Rally Take the SHIB Crypto?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

One of the most incredible rallies we’ve seen in recent history is that of meme token Shiba Inu (CCC: SHIB-USD ). Today, Shiba Inu surged more than 20% earlier on some impressive momentum. Since then, this meme token’s price has settled down. However, crypto investors will certainly be intrigued to know what the expert Shiba Inu price predictions are right now.

Of course, with any sentiment-driven asset, predicting which direction a token will go is difficult. The market can change its mood from minute to minute. And this week, we’ve seen some of these sentiment shifts play out in terms of volatility.

For this puppy-themed meme token, today has certainly been a good day relative to the overall crypto world. Accordingly, let’s take a look at what the bullish expectations are for SHIB from here.

Shiba Inu Price Predictions: Where Will the Pupcoin Go Next?

For context, SHIB currently trades at $0.00004853 per token, at the time of writing.

Coinquora projects a very bullish price target of $0.002, if the right conditions are met, for SHIB.

The U.S. Sun notes that a $1 valuation is impossible for SHIB, considering that that’s more money than there is in the entire world. However, this site also notes price target ranges of $0.00021956 to $0.000079 for next year.

Wallet Investor is perhaps among the mid-point of these predictions. This site suggests one-year and five-year price targets of $0.000079 and $0.000186, respectively.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

