Make the Most of Personal Time After Workday Hours

It takes practice to transition from your workday into your personal time. Work worries will spoil your time at home unless you take charge.

According to a survey by Advise America, 87% of respondents feel overwhelmed, and only 42.1% report that they have a good balance between work and life.

It may not take much to find a rhythm in your workday. All you need is a few minutes every day to reflect and refocus. This will allow you to make the most out of your personal time and prepare you for the week ahead in a more productive manner.

1. Create a Mindful Transition Tradition

We can transition mindfully from work into our daily lives by being mindful of how we prepare, release, and reflect. Recall the highlights, lessons learned, and lowlights, and you can start preparing for tomorrow’s priorities. To embrace the future, you must let go of what happened today. Using meditation, dog-walking, and journaling can all be used to help you transition. You can take the time to find your best practice.

2. Get your play clothes on

Did you do this as a child? Do you still remember Mr. Rogers Neighborhood? Yes, I do. Consider the excitement and change in pace that dressing up and changing into “play clothes” brought. What does “changing into play clothes” mean for you? Having a physical way to transition when you get home will allow you to symbolically and practically move into a new, more fun, psychological dynamic. Don’t drag your workday home. Change your clothes!

3. Take a moment to reflect on the day

Do you feel energized or depleted in your energy? You can then break down your day and learn from it. We often forget that how much power we have or lack thereof determines our behavior. Extroverts need to be able to recharge by taking some quiet time. Introverts will feel more refreshed if they go out socializing and don’t get cabin fever.

4. Practice gratitude and appreciation

I take one minute to revisit the day and reflect on a situation/opportunity I feel grateful for. If I can think of one, I look at how I could make it better the next day. I then ask myself what I can do to feel gratitude the next day if none come to mind. Next, I look at my team to find one person who did something I appreciated and think about how I can be grateful for the next workday.

5. Take a mental break for a couple of hours



We all need to take a break from our jobs at one point or another. It is helpful to plan ahead and prepare for the next day, but it is also essential to take some “me” time. A mental reset can reduce stress and help you to think clearly again. You can avoid burnout by setting aside time for yourself at the end of your workday. You deserve it.

6. Resign!

Turn off the computer. Spend time with friends and family. Prioritize well-being. It’s not productive to continue working just because it feels good. Overwork can lead to obsessiveness and repetitiveness. A relaxed and vibrant mind is conducive to creativity. Anxiety is often accompanied by an obsession with getting things done. You’ll be more focused when you are a leader if you rest when it is time for that. –

7. Rejuvenate and Recover

You give so much of yourself throughout the day that you begin to lose some of who you really are. You experience many life-changing events during this period. If you don’t record them, they will be forgotten. You can re-energize yourself by relaxing and writing in your journal. This type of R&R is essential for professionals.

8. Get outside time and play away from your workday



Go outside to recharge, refresh and reflect. You will find that you are energized when you spend time outdoors. You can borrow a neighbor’s dog or ride a bicycle, read, garden, or swim. It doesn’t matter what you do, as long as it makes you happy and helps restore your equilibrium. It doesn’t need to take hours and hours either. You’ll find the balance.

9. Plan your hours, Reflect, Unplug and Relax

To get rid of all the to-do lists that are swirling around in your head, you should first write them down. Next, take a look back at the day and list three things that you are grateful for. Also, note any lessons learned. When you look at the lessons you’ve learned, it will help you to stop the cycle of regret and replay. Next, unplug any work-related devices so that you can relax, recharge, and enjoy the remainder of the evening.

10. Be self-aware

Every person is unique. Each person’s approach to unwinding and recharging is unique. It is essential to be self-aware. It is important to know what gives you energy and what drains it. You can re-energize yourself by going for a walk with your dog or drinking hot tea.

11. Plan Your Next Workday

As long as the subconscious mind is worrying about the future, it cannot let go. You will experience a higher level of confidence, efficiency, and productivity if you wake up knowing what your day holds and prioritizing your priorities. You will find joy in your personal and professional life if you plan the working hours of your next day as the last thing that you do before you leave work.

