Danksgiving Specials to Look Out for this Green Wednesday

Thanksgiving ranks among one of the top five cannabis sales days of the year, but the day before, otherwise known as Green Wednesday ranks even higher on the charts.

Hanu Labs

How big a deal is it? Green Wednesday was the single biggest cannabis sales day of 2020, with an 80 percent increase in daily sales, beating out Black Friday for the first time in four years. Cannabis consumers spent approximately $238 million during the 2020 Thanksgiving weekend with flower making up over 46 percent of the sales, followed by vape pens (30 percent), and concentrates (13 percent).

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, not only can we anticipate slipping into our stretchy pants for a feast, we can also plan for a trip to the dispensary to ‘stock up’ for winter—or prep for the stressful holidays with calming CBD products. No matter what your heart desires, there are plenty of ways to take advantage of holiday savings. We’ve curated a list of discounted gift ideas or specials starting this week, until the end of the month.

Discounted Gifts and Gadgets

Moose Labs

Image credit: Moose Labs

Moose Labs is the creator of the MouthPeace ($9.99) a physician-backed germ-preventing device designed to fit joints, vape pens, bongs, or bowls for a safer experience. MouthPeaces and other accessories from Moose Labs will be 20 percent off for Green Wednesday, and 25 percent off on Black Friday. On Thanksgiving day, Moose Labs is offering a free limited-edition Moose Labs pin with every $30 purchase. Moose Labs is also hosting a Cyber Monday Scavenger Hunt, with hidden discount codes dispersed throughout the website, ranging from 5%-50% off. Clues can be found on the Moose Labs Instagram (@mooselabs), and via ema

Hanu Labs

Hanu Labs, a minority-owned company that makes award-winning vaporizers is offering special discounts on Black Friday. The Helio Wellness Kit (Original price $369.99) that’s on sale for $299.99, and The Crown HydraTree™, a sturdy 5mm premium glass tube that pairs with the original EVO and the brand new Hanu Labs EVO Petra unit, is on sale for $99 (Original price $179.99).

Hitoki

Hitoki, creator of the Trident ($499.99-$649.99) is offering 40 percent off on the 24K Gold, Rose Gold, and Black Tridents starting November 23rd. The Trident is a patent-pending laser combustion smoking device that preserves the aromas and flavors while you smoke utilizing the method of combustion similar to a magnifying glass under the sun. A 30% discount on the Trident will be offered, starting Saturday, November 27, 2021 for Cyber Monday.

Higher Celebrations

Higher Celebrations introduces the Birthjay, the world’s first joint birthday candle and one-of-a-kind, smoke-able cake topper for over 40% off from Green Wednesday-Black Friday. This festive pre-rolled cone topped with a candlewick comes with a cake stake for easily placing on any cupcake or dessert. Starting Green Wednesday through the end of Black Friday, Higher Celebrations is sparking up the holiday season by offering their flagship product.

Dip Devices

Dip Devices, creators of on-the-go dabbing technology for concentrates is offering a 15% off sitewide discount from November 22nd-29th. Shoppers who spend $75 or more will receive a 30% off discount. In addition to the original Dipper and the 3-in-1 EVRI pen, the Little Dipper is the newest product in the Dip Devices' repertoire. The Little Dipper is a portable and reliable tool that delivers big clouds for concentrate consumers, at an affordable price.

CandaScent

Image credit: CandaScent

The creator of the Forest Bathing ‘MOJO’ Candle ($68) is the first candle maker to formulate scented candles with the only aromatic molecule found in plants that’s known for interacting with the Endocannabinoid System: Beta-Caryophyllene. CandaScent Offers 20% off Forest Bathing Candles through the end of November

Discounts from Cannabis Dispensaries

Deep Roots Harvest (Nevada)

Image credit: Deep Roots Harvest

Deep Roots Harvest is a vertically-integrated dispensary chain in Nevada. They currently have four locations and plan to bring two more to the state in the next few months. These dispensaries are quickly becoming ago-to for tourists, especially those visiting Las Vegas. The deals they have set for Green Wednesday include:

$35 1/8ths of Fleur flower with purchase over $100

25% off all CBD only products

2 for $35 infused prerolls

Pure Options (Michigan)

Michigan’s premier cannabis provisioner and vertically integrated cannabis company, Pure Options is the first retailer to offer legal cannabis clones, and they are dropping free plants on Black Friday — the highly coveted Kush Mints and Watermelon Zkittles. On November 26, 2021, beginning at 9 am, every customer that purchases $50 in Pure Options flower, Pure Options pre-rolls, or Northcoast Extracts concentrates and/or cartridges will receive a one-time use coupon code to order one clone plant of their choice online (while supplies last).

Native Roots (Colorado)

Native Roots is a well-established, vertically integrated dispensary group in Colorado boasting 20 locations in all areas of the state. With over a decade of experience in providing cannabis to patients and adult consumers, Native Roots has won national recognition for its sustainable business practices, retail design, high-quality products, and employment practices. The deals they are offering through Green Wednesday and Black Friday include:

Native Roots Mix & Match 8ths: $60 1/2 oz, $95 1oz

Spectra & Revel Pax Pods: Buy 2 get 1 for a penny

All Month: Wax & Shatter 4 for $60, 8 for $110

Wana Classics: Buy 3 get 1 for a penny

Incredibles: Buy 3 get 1 for a penny

Discounted CBD Products

Since the holidays are a stressful time, Green Wednesday is an ideal time to start considering CBD for relief. A few discounted options to consider include…

Bogo

Image credit: Identity

Starting Wednesday, November 24, 2021, IDENTITY is offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) deal on all of their unconventional food products with a dash of CBD. IDENTITY works with small family farms, and sophisticated Norwegian food suppliers to produce exceptional CBD products from your standard tincture to a powdered CBD Non-Dairy Coffee Creamer, and a new CBD infused Bone Broth.

Empower Bodycare

Empower Bodycare is offering 40% off all products for Black Friday and 30% off all sale items for Cyber Monday. The LGBTQ+-owned company was created by female-entrepreneur Trista Okel, who first started making CBD oil in her kitchen as a personal endeavor to help her mom manage chronic pain. Empower carries a variety of popular CBD-infused bath salts, lotions, and oils with aromatherapeutic scents like Lavender Bergamot and Lemon Verbena that will instantly transport you back to your favorite spa or help you unwind after a long day of holiday traveling.

Green Entrepreneur CBD

Image credit: Green Entrepreneur CBD

The first CBD formulated with the entrepreneur in mind, Green Entrepreneur CBD is there for you even on the holidays when (hopefully) you're not running around 24-7. We recommend the relaxing Bath Salts either before or after—maybe both—you hang out with the family for the holidays. We're offering free shipping for all orders over $60.

Green Unicorn Farms

Green Unicorn Farms is a Bay Area CBD flower company with offers a variety of strain options that come in either pre-rolls or pre-packaged eighths. Although Green Unicorn Farms specializes in hemp flower, they are expanding to offer other edible and topical products, such as the Mint flavored CBD + Melatonin Sleep Drops. The 1 oz bottle contains 1200mg CBD and 90mg melatonin and has a practical dropper with helpful markings so you can measure the amount of oil that is right for you. They're offering 20 percent off all products on Green Wednesday and 30 percent off for all of Cyber Week, 11/25-12/2.