GetSetUp Raises $10 Million

GetSetUp, a social and interactive learning platform for older adults, has raised $10 million in new funding led by Aileen Lee’s Cowboy Ventures and LightShed Ventures.

GetSetUp is on a mission to help those above the age of 55 learn new skills, connect with others and unlock new life experiences. The social learning platform aids over four million older adults across 160 countries to stay mentally and physically fit. “The funds will be used to improve technology and meet the needs of seniors globally,” said Deval Delivala, co-founder, GetSetUp, in a statement.

"The media and tech world has largely ignored older adults. GetSetUp has created a first-of-its-kind media and content platform to improve health, wellness, and knowledge of elderly people,” said Rich Greenfield of LightShed Ventures, in the statement.

Prior to investing Aileen Lee, founder and managing partner of Cowboy Ventures, tested the platform. “I asked my 80-year-old mother to take virtual classes on the platform. A day later, my mother was so interested in courses related to exercising, speaking Mandarin and making Indian food. She made a lot of friends. It became imperative to see through the growth of such an inclusive and excellent platform for older adults.”

The platform creates economic opportunities through jobs, reskilling and provides a community where people find meaning, purpose and passion in forming new connections. They are taught on a highly interactive, custom-built video platform in four languages—English, Spanish, Hindi and Mandarin, said the statement.